WOMEN'S SOCCER
Olivet Nazarene University 1, Trinity 0
The Tigers earned the regular season Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference title by blanking the Trolls at home Saturday.
Sara Buda's goal 61 minutes in was the deciding goal. Amanda Roche had a pair of saves to earn the shutout
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Kankakee Community College 64, Sinclair Community College 48
The Cavaliers opened their season with a stiff challenge against a top-10 team from a season ago at Sinclair, but left with a double-digit victory.
Myheaven Parker led the way for the Cavaliers with a double-double that consisted of 10 points and 13 rebounds. Meara Tilstra had a team-high 13 points and added five boards.
Morningside 101, Olivet Nazarene University 86
The 24th-ranked Tigers had their hands full with the 19th-ranked team in the country in their first game of the Great Plains Athletic Conference-Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Challenge in Sioux City, Iowa.
Sammy Stejskal had 13 points and three boards. Kayla Ross and Karina Smits each added 11 points, while Ross also had five assists and three rebounds. Caroline Boehne had 10 points and five rebounds.
Olivet Nazarene University 114, Briar Cliff 92
Seven Tigers scored in double-figures in the second game of GPAC-CCAC Challenge action.
Kaitlyn Clark led the Tigers with 15 points, three rebounds and two assists. Stejskal and Zanna Myers each chipped in 14 points. Olivia Schmidt (13 points), Smits (12 points), Natalie Bardwell (10 points) and Ross (10 points) also added double-figures.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Olivet Nazarene University 81, Columbia College 62
The 11th-ranked Tigers shot 52 percent from the 3-point line on their way to a route of Columbia in the Cougars vs. Cancer Classic in Columbia, Mo.
Alex Gross led the Tigers with 20 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks, while Nic Reed also notched a double-double with 13 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. Dane Schlafley added 17 points and four assists. C.J. Smith (12 points) and John Contant (10 points) also posted double-figures.
Olivet Nazarene University 100, William Woods 67
The Tigers continued rolling when they hit triple-digits Saturday afternoon.
Reed had 20 points, 14 rebounds and two assists for another double-double. Gross had 12 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Schlafley added 16 points and three assists and Contant had 12 points, two boards and two assists.
VOLLEYBALL
Olivet Nazarene University 3, St. Francis 2 (25-18, 24-26, 25-20, 8-25, 17-15)
Rachel Newport piled up 17 kills and 10 digs as the Tigers eeked out a victory on Saturday.
Kayleigh Kastelin had 24 assists and 14 digs and Janelle Skinner tallied 17 assists and 19 digs. Kassidy Heeringa had 12 kills and Kaitlyn McMahan added 25 digs.
MEN'S SWIMMING
Olivet Nazarene University 180, College of St. Mary 0; Midland University 156, Olivet Nazarene University 96
Christian Mikrut set pool records in the 100-yard butterfly (51.0 s) and 200-yard butterfly (1:54.94). Xavier Bordes Adell (200-yard backstroke) and Seth Cripe (500-yard freestyle, 1,000-yard freestyle) also earned first-place finishes on the day.
WOMEN'S SWIMMING
Olivet Nazarene University 193, Midland University 58; Olivet Nazarene University 197, College of St. Mary 58
The Tigers were dominant in a pair of dual meets, thanks to a total of 11 first-place finishes.
Karla Islas (200-yard backstroke) and Guadalupe Vega (1,000-yard backstroke) each set pool records, while Islas also won the 200-yard freestyle, 500-yard freestyle and was part of the 200-yard medley relay.
Leanne Latocha won the 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard breaststroke and was also part of the 200-yard medley relay. Jennifer Paul (200-yard butterfly, Payton DeZur (200-yard breaststroke) and Jacqueline Padal (200-yard individual medley) also took home first-place finishes, as did the 200-yard freestyle relay.
