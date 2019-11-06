MEN'S BASKETBALL
University of Illinois-Chicago 75, (11) Olivet Nazarene University 72
Olivet Nazarene University's men's basketball team traveled to Chicago for a much-anticipated exhibition game against the University of Illinois at Chicago. The game provided a great opportunity for the Tigers to showcase their talents and prove their ability to hold their own against an NCAA Division I program.
ONU did not disappoint, as they battled the UIC Flames until the very last second of the contest before narrowly falling 75-72 when Goodwin Boahen's successful and-one with two seconds left broke a 72-72 tie.
While ONU shot the ball well and matched the speed of its opponent, UIC still managed to go into halftime with a lead after ending the first half with a seven-to-zero run. This offensive advantage by the Flames put the Tigers in a 13point hole after 20 minutes of play.
Entering the second half, the Tigers caught their stride, aided by their continued sharpshooting from the three-point line. Olivet finished the night by shooting 36 percent from three. The Tiger shooting helped ignite a 19-8 run, including clutch three's by C.J. Smith and Dane Schlafley to start the second half. The run was capped off with an and-one dunk by Nic Reed, who scored a game-high 22 points.
The second half closed with Reed hitting a huge turn-around jumper to tie the game at 72. Unfortunately, UIC quickly put together a drive that resulted in a a Boahen lay-up. He was able to convert the lay-up into a three-point play as he was fouled on the drive.
The drive, basket, and free-throw left the Tigers with only two seconds on the clock to stage a comeback. Smith took the inbounds pass and attempted a shot from the half-court logo that rattled off the rim and backboard before falling to the floor, thwarting the Tiger's chances of staging an upset of the Flames.
Stat Book
Reed added five boards and three assists to his game-high 22 points. Schlafley had 13 points, six rebounds and five assists. Alex Gross dropped 11 points and six boards and John Contant added eight points and four rebounds.
Up Next
The Tigers will travel to Huntington, Ind., where they will take on Easts-West University at 7 p.m. Friday.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
(24) Olivet Nazarene University 121, Harris-Stowe State 62
The ONU women's basketball team returned to McHie Arena for their fourth game of the season. The Tigers were looking to build on their last game of the GPAC vs. CCAC Challenge by riding the momentum of their win over Briar Cliff on Saturday. Harris-Stowe State University was the Tigers' opponent standing in the way of the Tigers' first winning streak of the season.
It did not take long for ONU to show that they were going to build on Saturday's win. The Tigers jumped out to an early lead, ending the first quarter with a 35-14 advantage. The Tigers did not relinquish the lead at any point after this and won all four quarters by double-digit margins. In the end, Olivet came away with a 121-62 victory.
Stat Book
The Tigers had five different players score double digits, with Zanna Myers leading the charge on the scoring front with 24 points. Myers was 9-of-14 shooting, including a 4-of-8 mark from the 3-point line. She also contributed a team-high nine rebounds.
Kayla Ross also scored in double-figures, adding 11 points, seven assists, six rebounds and five steals on the night. Kennedy Johnson had seven points, eight assists and seven rebounds for the Tigers.
The Tigers shot 47 percent from the field and were 18-of-47 (38 percent) from behind the arc.
Up Next
The Tigers will travel to St. Louis, Mo., to play Missouri Baptist University at 6 p.m. Friday.
VOLLEYBALL
Olivet Nazarene University 3, Governors State University 2 (23-25, 23-25, 25-22, 25-15, 15-9)
Looking to secure a top-four seed for the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament, the ONU Tigers volleyball team traveled to University Park to take on Governors State University.
The Tigers entered the night at 13-4 in the conference, which was good enough for a tie for third place in the CCAC standings. To have a chance to remain in that position, or possibly finish higher, the Tigers approached the match as a must-win.
Things did not begin well for ONU as the team dropped the first two sets of the match 23-25. The losses put the Tigers in a must-win situation for the remainder of the match, which is exactly what they did.
Down midway through the third set, the Tigers responded by rallying and eventually winning the game 25-22. The win sparked new life into the Olivet team, as Tigers used that fuel to win the next two sets to complete the comeback win.
Stat Book
Katarina Nikolic had a career-high 21 kills on a career-high 53 attempts. Kassidy Heeringa added 15 kills on 33 attempts. Kayleigh Kastelein provided Nikolic and Heeringa plenty of opportunities to put the ball away as she produced 33 assists on the evening, helping her move to sixth in school history.
The Tiger defense continued to shine as Brianna Cannon and Kaitlyn McMahan combined for 31 digs and Anna McGovern provided a career-high 10 blocks in the match.
Up Next
The Tigers return home to play conference opponent Saint Ambrose University on Thursday nightat 7 p.m. ONU volleyball with honor long-time coach Brenda Williams and graduating junior Kassidy Heeringa during the match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!