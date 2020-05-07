By Daily Journal staff report
The COVID-19 outbreak hasn’t stopped our area’s senior student-athletes from making decisions about their futures, as several seniors have committed to taking their athletic and academic talents to college.
Nine more seniors at Manteno, along with one junior, have made their college decisions. Davey Wurster, the son of Sandy and David Wurster, will continue his football career at Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio. Teammate Margarito Carrera, the son of Olga Del Rio and Jaime Carrera, will hit the gridiron at Benedictine University in Lisle.
Soccer star A.J. Gilliam, the son of Francine and Jim Gilliam, will move on to Lewis University in Romeoville. Gilliam also played basketball at Manteno, and two of his teammates on the hardwood will continue their basketball careers next year. Trevor Moisant, the son of Cynthia Rieder, will hoop at Rockford University, and Robbie Wesselhoff, the son of Gina and Robert Wesselhoff, will stay local at Kankakee Community College.
Darien Bechard was also a part of the Panthers’ basketball team, but baseball will continue to keep Bechard busy in college, after he signed with Kankakee Community College. Darien is the son of Chris and Joe Bechard.
Sariah Schulteis will continue her volleyball career at the NCAA Division I level at East Carolina University in Greenville, N.C. Sariah is the daughter of Theresa and Kalen Schulteis. Madison O’Dell, the daughter of Sheri and Todd O’Dell, will continue her cross country career at Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee.
Tyler Mann will continue his hockey journey in-state at McKendree University in Lebanon. Tyler is the son of Sheri and Kory Mann.
Luke Trepanier might have had his junior baseball season stripped away, but Bradley University in Peoria already has seen enough of the Panthers’ outfielder. Luke is the son of Angie and Troy Trepanier.
At Bradley-Bourbonnais, wide receiver Jason Hartsfield signed to play at Augustana College in Rock Island. Jason is the son of JoAnna and Kenny Hartsfield.
Omavi Epps is a state-qualifier in track and field, which is exactly what he will continue in-state at Greenville University. Omavi is the son of Paula Epps.
