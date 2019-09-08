FOOTBALL
Siena Heights 20, Olivet Nazarene University 18
Scott Graziano caught a pair of touchdowns from Jordan Lawton in the fourth quarter. Graziano had three catches for 15 yards, and Lawton went 19 for 26 for 141 yards and two touchdowns with an additional 71 rushing yards.
Jayvion Daniels had 74 yards on 18 carries and 12 receiving yards. Defensively, Jason Freeman had a team-high nine tackles.
MEN'S GOLF
ONU Tiger Invitational
The Tigers hosted their own tournament at the Kankakee Elks Country Club during the weekend and had so much success they had two five-man teams finish in the Top 5 (third and fourth).
Individually, Connor Butts, Levi Hanegraaf and Kyle Spence each shot a two-day total of 153 to tie for eighth overall. Nick Willis shot a 156 to finish 11th, and Jake Butterfield shot a 158 to finish 17th.
WOMEN'S GOLF
ONU Tiger Invitational
On the women's side, the Tigers dominated their host tournament, as their team score of 658 was plenty good enough for first place, 25 shots ahead of second-place Marian University.
The entire individual Top 5 was filled with Tigers. Margaux Catafort-Silva took first with a 157 and was followed by Kiana Krahulik and Grace Miller, who tied for second with 167s; fourth-place Makenzie Fisk (168); and fifth-place Hannah Ogden (178).
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Olivet Nazarene University 2, York College 0
Sara Loichinger scored on a penalty kick and assisted Amanda Durbin's goal in the Tigers' win. Jackie Poortinga had a shutout in goal.
MEN'S SOCCER
Olivet Nazarene University 1, Indiana Wesleyan University 1
The two teams played to a draw after 110 minutes of action. Josep Prudencio had a goal, which was assisted by Thomas Barboza. Mike Giannota had four saves, and Britten Wolff had three saves.
