COLLEGE FOOTBALL
No. 7 Baker 59, No. 11 Olivet 54
Playing in their first playoff game in more than 20 years, the Tigers built an early 24-7 lead before a fierce Baker rally handed Olivet its first loss of the season.
David Hutton found Tyler Isaacson for a 19-yard touchdown to make it 59-54 with 42 seconds left and gave the Tigers hope after falling behind double-digits late, but they couldn’t recover the onside kick to keep the magic alive.
Brian Jenkins led Olivet with five receptions for 156 yards and three touchdowns. Jalen Dunnigan totaled a pair of touchdowns and 75 yards on his five catches. Hutton completed 25-of-45 passes for 372 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions. Bryce DeGuira made two field goals and six PATs, totaling 12 points.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Joliet Junior College 4, KCC 3
The Cavaliers were unable to respond to Joliet Junior College’s four-run explosion in the top of the sixth inning. Jake Vera went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Nick Schindler, Matt Lelito and Jared Holley each added hits.
KCC 6, Joliet Junior College 2
Dylan Wolff pitched six innings for the Cavaliers, allowing zero earned runs on four hits, two walks and four strikeouts to improve to 5-0 on the mound. Jake Vera and Owen Jackson each had a team-high two RBIs.
Olivet 8, St. Ambrose 3
The Tigers came back from being down 3-2 in the third by scoring six runs between the fourth and fifth innings to complete their comeback. Aren Gustafon totaled five innings pitched, giving up one earned run on five hits with six strikeouts. Nathan Moonen went a perfect 3 for 3 to lead the Tigers at the plate. Nolan Louis went 2 for 3 with a team-high four RBIs.
Olivet 7, St. Ambrose 3
Ryan Jemar pitched five innings and allowed two earned runs on three hits with three strikeouts to earn the win. Terry Daniels and Kai Hudson had a team-high two RBIs each to lead the Tigers at the plate. Alex Ortiz went 1 for 3 with a run scored.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
No. 16 Olivet 8, Judson 0 (6 innings)
The Tigers had little trouble improving to 20-3 on the year and 11-0 in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletics Conference. Alli Davis led the offensive charge with a two-run homer in the first inning. Sara Beers went 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI. Mirana Southall pitched all six innings and allowed zero earned on five hits.
No. 16 Olivet 8, Judson 0 (5 innings)
Alli Davis, Miranda Southall, Katie Marker and Sara Beers all led the Tigers with two hits each. Davis added a team-high five RBIs. Karli Fricke tossed all five innings and gave up zero earned on one hit with four strikeouts.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
No. 15 Providence 3, Olivet 0
The Tigers season came to an end in the Opening Round of the NAIA National Tournament. Kaityln McMahan notched 23 digs to lead Olivet. Janelle Skinner chipped in 29 assists. Carleigh Johnson and Katarina Nikolic each tallied seven kills apiece.
