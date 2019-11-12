Daily Journal Staff Report
Women’s cross country
Olivet Nazarene’s 61 points were enough to earn them second place at the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletics Conference championship meet at Robbinhurst Golf Course in Valparaiso, Ind., on Saturday.The Tigers trailed only St. Francis, which picked up the conference title by a commanding margin. St. Francis runners finished first, second and third place in the win, and Olivet’s Jaclyn Latocha placed fourth in the individual standings.
Men’s cross country
The men finished second as a team in the Men’s championship meet but by a less dramatic margin. St. Francis’ team score of 31 was enough for the win, and Olivet’s 39 earned them runner-up status.In the individual race, Tigers senior Wesley Meyer took first place overall with a time of 25:09. Zachary Bishop took fourth for ONU at 25:36.2, and Taylor Vallangeon finished sixth at 25:55.3.
