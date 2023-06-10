It’s been nearly 25 years since Olivet Nazarene University athletic director Mike Conway last stepped on Ward Field as the head coach of the Tigers’ football program. Long before he led the athletic department at ONU, Conway was rock solid in a four-year stint as the football coach from 1996-99, which included helping lead the program to its only NAIA Playoff National Championship appearance in 1998 against Azusa Pacific University.

And following that lengthy hiatus from the field, Conway is now set to return as the acting interim head coach after ONU recently announced that the veteran coach will replace Eric Hehman, who resigned last May after seven years as the head coach.

“At no time did I really ever feel [I would] become the head coach again and so this definitely wasn’t apart of the original plan,” Conway said. “...I wouldn’t have come back to this place three times — head coach (1996-99), athletic director (2020-present), head coach (2023-present) — like this unless it meant the world to me...so me stepping in to do this, although this wasn’t the plan, it’s what I feel like I’m led to do even thought I didn’t ask to do it.

Cody is a sports journalist who's been with the Daily Journal since 2020. He's been a sports reporter since his days at the University of Iowa where he graduated in 2019.

