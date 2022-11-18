BOURBONNAIS — After All-American Alex Gross graduated this past spring, the Olivet Nazarene University Tigers men’s basketball team lost a critical part of their court strategy. But this year’s young team seems to be coming along just fine, a feat demonstrated Wednesday night at McHie Arena when they handled Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference foe St. Ambrose 96-56 to improve to 4-1 on the season and 1-0 in the CCAC.

The Tigers’ strong offense was led by junior guard Tyler Schmidt, who earned 31 of Olivet’s 96 total points in Wednesday’s game.

“I think Tyler Schmidt is one of those go-to guys now, but we’re gonna obviously count on more of a cast, more of a team…” Tigers coach Nick Birkey said. “Our post play is a group, it’s a group that’s really improving, and we’re starting to see that chemistry really start to kind of come together.”

Recommended for you