Despite missing 12 games to open the 2021 season because of a pulled hamstring, Kankakee Community College first baseman and soon-to-be outfielder Owen Jackson still managed to put up incredible numbers in his freshman campaign and has been named an NJCAA Division II third-team All-American.
“It feels good to be named an All-American,” Jackson said. “I’ve been putting in the work since I was a freshman in high school.
“I’ve been working for these types of accolades my whole life, so I’ve always wanted to be recognized nationally, even in the state. I want to be that hometown hero.”
The lefty cleanup hitter absolutely mashed in his 42 games played this season, where he went on to hit 17 homers (ranked sixth in the nation), collect 69 RBIs (ranked 10th in the nation) and slug .882 with an on-base percentage of .518 at the plate.
“He’s a game-changer in the batter’s box,” Cavalier coach Todd Post said. “When you look at offensive players, you look at on-base percentage and slugging percentage, and his numbers are really good. To me, those numbers matter more than the batting average.”
The former Bishop McNamara standout — a MaxPreps All-American as a junior in 2019 — said although he had a great season in his first year at KCC, he wasn’t necessarily ready to have an immediate effect until his upped his mental game.
“It was a big change coming to KCC; when I first got here, we started doing live pitching, and the atmosphere was way different,” Jackson said. ”I had to work on my mental game before I could actually catch up in my physical game.”
“I felt like I was a bit behind mentally, and so for me to step up my mental game, it helped my physical game come right with it,” he said. “So, it was hard at the beginning transitioning, but once the regular season came around it all came together for me.”
With Jackson quickly becoming one of the hottest names at the junior college level, Division I baseball programs already have begun to take interest in the lefty slugger as he prepares for his sophomore campaign.
“People follow the stats and see his power number, which jumps out at you,” Post said. “He’s got some [NCAA] Division I schools that are very interested, and so he’ll have some decisions to make down the road in another year.”
Knowing it won’t be easy to follow up his incredible first season at KCC, Jackson said he plans to take his game to the next level next season by working hard on his defense to make him a more complete player.
“The part that I plan to focus on more this offseason is my defense,” Jackson said. “Offensively, I already know that I’m OK there. So, opposing pitchers are going to start pitching around me, and so I’m going to have to start hitting more offspeed and lay off pitches more.
“Defensively, I feel like I can step up more to help our team knowing I can play first base and start playing the outfield more.”
The Cavaliers also had five players, including Jackson, who made the NJCAA All-Region IV team. Dylan Wolff (RHP) and Jackson were named first-team selections, and Garrett Latoz (C), Ian Sanders (INF) and Joey Humphrey (OF) all earned second-team honors.
