...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.
* WHERE...A portion of northeast Illinois, including the following
counties, Kankakee and Will.
* WHEN...Until 1145 PM CDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1045 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated localized rainfall
amounts over 2 inches from thunderstorms early this evening.
- Localized ponding and flooding may continue through this
evening. While additional rain is expected through midnight,
heavy rain will likely remain south of the area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Bradley, Manteno, Peotone, Momence,
Limestone, Grant Park, Aroma Park, Essex, Sun River Terrace
and Bonfield.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor
drainage areas is occurring. Persons in the advisory area should use
caution and avoid flood waters.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
&&
Tyler Stuart, a 2019 Herscher graduate, looks to first base before throwing a pitch for the University of Southern Mississippi during a game last season. Stuart was the winning pitcher for the Golden Eagles Monday when they defeated LSU 8-7 to win the NCAA Hattiesburg Regional.
The University of Southern Mississippi baseball team is now two wins away from the NCAA World Series, and 2018 Herscher graduate Tyler Stuart is a big reason why.
Stuart earned a pair of victories for the Golden Eagles at the NCAA Hattiesburg Regional that began last week, including the win in Monday's 8-7 victory that gave them a regional title and advanced them into the Super-Regionals.
After earning the win in the team's 4-3 win in 10 innings over Kennesaw State University on Sunday to win the consolation bracket, and after the Golden Eagles' 8-4 win later Sunday night against LSU to force a winner-take-all game Monday, Stuart was again entrusted in crunch time, pitching the final 1 1/3 innings for Southern Miss.
Stuart ended the eighth by forcing LSU's Jacob Berry to ground out. In the top of the ninth, the Golden Eagles broke a 7-7 tie with a Danny Lynch sacrifice fly before Stuart trotted back to the mound for a three-up, three-down bottom of the ninth, ending with a Jordan Thompson strikeout, to earn the regional championship.
On the season, Stuart has compiled a 4-0 record and one save in 21 appearances (four starts). The redshirt sophomore has a 2.72 earned run average and opponents have a .218 batting average against him over 39 2/3 innings.
The Golden Eagles will begin their Super Regional series against Ole Miss on Friday. They are the 11th seed overall and were the top seed of the four-team Hattiesburg Regional that they hosted. The Rebels were ranked third in their regional. The in-state rivals split a pair of regular season games.
The Super Regional games will be televised on the ESPN branch of networks.
Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.