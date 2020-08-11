Who would have thought in 2020 with everything that we’ve been able to create over the past 100+ years that we as a society would be dealing with a global pandemic that has affected millions of individuals across the globe?
I sure as hell didn’t, and I definitely didn’t expect having my first job out of college to go the way it has because of it.
When I first got hired by the Daily Journal in early January I had been thrown right into the fire being that it was in the middle of the winter sports season with basketball being the main sport at the time. I didn’t know what to expect since my only other real sports reporting job came at West Branch Times, a bi-weekly newspaper based out in Iowa. Nonetheless, I had to adapt and learn quickly since this was my first job at a daily publication. Thankfully, with the help of the Journal’s staff, I quickly got acclimated and began my sports reporting career just the way I envisioned it.
Everything was running smoothly. I was going to local games weekly if not daily to interview coaches and players after games amongst other things. I had been venturing out to various local games which allowed me to really get a feel for the surrounding communities in a matter of just a few weeks.
Then, out of nowhere, COVID-19 took over the world in mid-March and completely flipped my life around as a sports reporter.
No longer was I able to attend sporting events, talk face-to-face with coaches or players, or even watch them on TV. It felt like everything had shut down in a matter of minutes. One by one the NCAA, NBA, NHL, MLB, IHSA and so many others began to cancel or postpone its seasons, leaving me, a sports writer, to get real creative with story opportunities.
The first two months (Mar.- Apr.) were easily the most difficult. With literally every sporting organization shut down, there was little news going on in the sports world. This put me in a tough situation where the only things I typically wrote were either a column or new local coaching hire. There just wasn’t much going on, everything and everyone seemed to be at a standstill.
Not to mention, a couple weeks after COVID-19 initially struck everyone at the Journal was sent to work from home on limited hours. Even still, I was honestly just happy to keep my job given all the various sports reporters across the country who got laid off due to the coronavirus.
So, being that I had to work solely from home for a couple of months it forced me to form many new relationships with players and coaches strictly by telephone. Most of the time it all went well, but sometimes things could get difficult. And that’s because it wasn’t always easy to get strangers to be super-talkative over the phone, let alone have individuals pick up the phone.
Being in the journalism business, it’s all about building relationships and nobody wants their first impression to come from a conversation over the phone. That’s easily been the most difficult about working through a global pandemic.
Furthermore, I’ve spent almost double the time working from home than I have at the Daily Journal’s office. In the eight short months that I’ve been a part of the Journal’s staff, I have worked about five months from home compared to three typical-work months. And when I was finally allowed back in the office around a month ago, it was like walking into the office for the first time. It had been that long since I last walked into the office.
Overall, it’s been an unprecedented time for all of us and not just those who are involved in the sports world. Everyone has had to make sacrifices during these troubling times and I truly believe it will only make us stronger because of it. This extended period of time in quarantine has taught me a lot about myself. Its forced me to really sit back and reflect on a lot of things including my career.
With that being said, the most important thing I’ve learned through these strange times how important sports are to many individuals, including myself. Being able to maneuver through these weird times as a sports reporter has really helped me prepare for anything that life throws my way.
