In a year of unpredictability due to the global pandemic, the Big Ten Conference recently announced that it had changed its rule from requiring teams to play a minimum of six games to qualify for its Dec. 19 championship game. And as a result of that decision, No. 3 Ohio State is set to jump over No. 12 Indiana to represent the Big Ten East against Northwestern in the Big Ten West for the conference championship.
In a press release by the entire conference, the Big Ten stated “The decision was based on a competitive analysis which determined that Ohio State would have advanced to the Big Ten Football Championship Game based on its undefeated record and head-to-head victory over Indiana regardless of a win or loss against Michigan,’”. The six-game rule was originally part of the Big Ten’s reinstatement on Sept. 16th when they opted to hold a season after initially cancelling its fall season in August due to COVID-19.
In addition, it was also made in part to prevent division-leading teams from backing out of games late in the season rather than jeopardizing its place in the College Football Playoff rankings. Fortunately, that didn’t apply to the Buckeyes as they currently are undefeated (5-0) and in first place in the East.
As a matter of fact, the only reason why Ohio State wouldn’t have had qualified if not for the rule change was because of cancelations due to COVID-19 cases: Nov. 14 at Maryland after a spike in virus cases among the Terrapins' program; Nov. 28 at Illinois when Ohio State had a rash of positive cases; and this week's game against Michigan because of at least 40 cases tied to the Wolverines' program.
Saturday’s cancelation against Michigan would have made the Buckeyes ineligible to play next week in the conference championship game in Indianapolis, even thought Ohio State is the only remaining undefeated team in the Big Ten. So had to conference not changed its rule and Indiana couldn’t play next week for some reason, the conference would have had an ugly situation in having a team that currently only has two wins — as is the case with all five other East Division teams — representing the division in the championship game.
Now, as good as all this sounds for Ohio State fans and perhaps Big Ten fans overall, I’m here to tell you why this is a terrible decision for not only the Big Ten, but the entire college football playoff system as well.
It’s no secret that if the pandemic never happened the Buckeyes would more than likely, barring some huge upset, earned their way into the Big Ten Championship anyways. However, the simple fact is if it wasn’t for this recent rule change Ohio State would have not gotten an opportunity to place for the conference championship no matter how good they might look with highly touted draft prospect Justin Fields under center.
And so allowing the Buckeyes back into the playoff equation by virtue of being granted a shot into the Big Ten championship game is the worst thing for college football fans outside of the four major power houses (Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma) who have dominated the college football playoff with a combined 17-of-24 possible appearances and whom all have appeared at least three times each or more (Alabama 5x, Clemson 5x, Oklahoma 4x, Ohio State 3x). The reason being is that had Ohio State been left out of the conference championship they would have had little to no shot at making it into the College Football Playoff.
In turn this would have possibly opened up a playoff spot for potentially the first ever non-power five conference football team (with the exception of independent Notre Dame in 2019) such as No. 8 Cincinnati (American Athletic) or No. 13 Coastal Carolina (Sun Belt) to get a chance to prove themselves on the nations biggest stage; which was something No. 6 UCF (13-0) didn’t get to do when they finished the 2017 season as the only undefeated team in college football.
Everyone knows this year in sports has been all about adapting and rolling with the punches from postponements to cancelations and so the Big Ten should have just let Ohio State take this one in the gut. Already this season we’ve seen numerous modifications to football including limited or no fans at games which has led some to think this season has less-significance than in all year’s previous. That alone should be more than enough reason for the college football playoff selection committee to try and go outside-the-box for once since this type of season should hopefully never have to exist again.
I mean the whole point of the college football playoff was to get rid of the old BCS system which in some eyes were looked at what some people would call “SEC bias” and give more middle-tier top-ten teams a title shot. And there hasn’t been as much new opportunity for teams as one might think. In fact, Since the inaugural 2015 season only 11 teams total have made an appearance in the College Football Playoff and seven of them were one timer’s with four of those going one-and-done.
Furthermore, it’s no secret that both Alabama and Clemson have been so far above the rest of the competition over the last couple of years. They have both won some many times that it’s gotten to the point where they make it seem like a forgone conclusion to make it into the playoff every season. As a result of their domination over the college football landscape over the last couple of seasons they have realistically only left two open spots for the playoffs. And this year will be no different for the two as long as they take care of business like they normally do year-in-and-year-out.
So with all things considered and it being a weird football season because of the global pandemic, this could have been the perfect time for the Big Ten conference to sit one out and not let the Buckeyes in the conference championship which would allow for some fresh faces into the playoff.
Surely some people if not most would think that nobody outside of Ohio State, Notre Dame or perhaps even Florida could seriously compete against those top-powerhouse programs (Alabama, Clemson) this season. But if you know a little bit about the CFP history you’d remember in the inaugural 2015 CFP season, No. 4 Ohio State upset No. 1 Alabama, 42-35, in the semifinals before going on to defeat No. 2 Oregon in a 42-20 blowout victory to win the first ever college football playoff championship. That first year alone proved that the CFP was worth fighting for because nobody thought that year that the Buckeyes were capable of steam-rolling their way to a national championship, especially being the No. 4 seed.
And so with Ohio State’s 2015 upset in mind there’s no telling what teams like No. 6 Florida, No. 7 Iowa State, No. 8 Cincinnati, No. 13 Coastal Carolina or even No. 15 USC can do in a playoff scenario simply because they have not been given the chance despite setting themselves up for possible conference championships later this month.
Again, had the Big Ten not made that rule change then it’s more than likely no Big Ten team would be represented in the CFP because No.12 Indiana or No.14 Northwestern most likely wouldn’t have the strength of schedule to make a case to be in the top-four, especially since neither team is undefeated. This scenario would likely leave two open spots for squads from either the American Athletic, Big 12, Pac-12 and Sun Belt conferences since Alabama or Florida will represent to SEC and Clemson or Notre Dame will represent the ACC.
This season could have resembled something like in 2019 or 2018, the only two years the CFP featured teams that didn’t win a conference title (Notre Dame 19’, Georgia 18’).
Outside of the Buckeyes, both the Big Ten and Big 12 are having “down years” this season as an overall conference. And so it would have nice to see some new conference faces such as the American Athletic, Sun Belt or even Pac-12 get a chance to capitalize on this opportunity.
It seems like the same conferences that got love in the BCS era are getting the same love by the playoff voting committee. Since the CFP has taken place in 2015, the SEC has had a team represented in the playoffs 7x compared to the ACC’s 6x, Big Ten 4x, Big 12 4x, Pac-12 2x and Notre Dame’s one appearance as an independent in 2019. That being said, it seems like year after year we see the same teams over and over again such as Clemson and Alabama. Rightfully so the two juggernauts have each appeared in the playoff fives times including winning a combined four-of-six possible national championships spanning from (2016-2019). So, if one of those two teams are more than likely to win it anyways why not let some new blood get a shot at them, especially given how this season has been perceived due to the pandemic?
Ohio State has and always will be one of the more dynamic teams in college football and so they will probably find themselves right back into the thick of things regarding the CFP next season anyways. That’s why the Big Ten really whiffed on an opportunity to give college football fans a breath of fresh air regarding teams in the CFP. Because of them, unless something drastic happens we will probably end up seeing another makeup of Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame in the playoffs which makes for another year of predictability with Clemson presumably taking home the trophy.
Overall, the Big Ten should have stood by their original six-game rule which would have eliminated the Buckeyes form contention and give more fringe top-ten teams a shot to make the playoffs. It could have given the voting committee and college fans across the country a chance to re-evaluate how they look at non-power-five conference teams as well as teams from the power-five conferences that don’t get a lot of national love. The missed opportunity will only further the damage of overlooking “non-name brand” college football programs and not allow for them to get a shot similar to the 2015 Ohio State team that won the national championship as the No. 4 seed despite being severely overlooked.
