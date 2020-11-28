This year, we as a society have been fighting a pandemic, an election and our drive to play organized sports all because of concerns regarding COVID-19.
Many people have lost their loved ones or missed out on opportunities, both in life and sports, and days such as Thanksgiving, times when families and loved ones normally come together, even were put in jeopardy. Although a damper might have been put on the start of the holiday season, I’m here to tell you despite how your Thanksgiving might have gone, there is still plenty in your life to be thankful and grateful for.
The week of Thanksgiving also holds a notable spot in the prep sports schedule. In a normal year, Mason and I would have been covering the start of the winter sports season, with several basketball tournaments and capped off by the football state championship.
So many high school student-athletes have missed out on their senior seasons, which ultimately could have cost them scholarships. As a result, those individuals might not feel the holiday spirit. I’m here to remind them there are more important things to be worried about, such as the health of one’s self and families.
As much as athletes want to play, I’m sure they would want to be able to have their friends and families watch. Sports are meant to be played throughout one’s lifetime, so not getting a chance to play a sport or two during high school shouldn’t mean the end of the world, especially if lives are at stake.
For me personally, although 2020 has been, without question, the most difficult year of my life between starting my professional career as a sports reporter, maneuvering through a global pandemic and fighting all my personal problems that I deal with on a daily basis, it has been by far the most important year of my life.
The amount of growth and maturity I have made this year has been, without a doubt, the biggest change I’ve made in my life, and for that, I’m extremely grateful. All because of one person, I have recognized my flaws and continued to work on them day in and day out during 2020 with no plans of stopping.
I’ve become more helpful, caring and vocal toward those who have affected my life positively, and for that, I’m thankful for everything — the good and the bad — that has come my way this year.
No matter what problems are ahead, individuals either can look at the negatives or the positives 2020 has presented us all. The glass is going to be looked at differently. Is it half full or half empty?
I, for one, used to be the person who would say it’s only half empty, but that all changed this year once I figured out how to turn my negatives into positives. A half-full glass beats no glass at all.
Instead of taking this time to be mad or upset with how your year is going, be thankful you still are breathing and not one of the 263,000 individuals who have lost their lives to the pandemic or worse. Take this time to sit back and think of all the people and things you have surrounding you, and show them your appreciation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!