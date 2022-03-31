It's been almost 12 years since LeBron James made his infamous "Decision" on national television to leave his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers to join the Miami Heat during the 2010 NBA Free Agency period.
And ever since James' monumental choice to jump ship from Cleveland after having served the first seven years of his career their to better position himself to compete for NBA championships with future NBA Hall of Fame caliber players like Dwayne Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami, LeBron has left an everlasting impact on players understanding their leverage and powers within an organization, which has has been known to be called The Player Empowerment Era.
Over the past decade NBA players have switched teams like never before, which has left the old days of 1980s and 1990s basketball, where players remained put, such as Magic Johnson with the Los Angeles Lakers, Larry Bird with the Boston Celtics and Michael Jordan with the Chicago Bulls an ever distant memory.
Take the 2019 NBA Offseason for example; it's widely known as one the craziest offseason ever due to the six players who made 2019 All-NBA honors (Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook) and then switched teams via free agency or trade, leaving it to become the largest number in league history, doubling the previous record from 1998 (Scottie Pippen, Glen Rice and Mitch Richmond).
That list doesn't even include other 2019 players who were moved, such as Anthony Davis (All-NBA 1st Team in 2018), Jimmy Butler (All-NBA 3rd Team in 2018), Isaiah Thomas (All-NBA 2nd Team in 2017), DeAndre Jordan (All-NBA 1st Team in 2016), Chris Paul (All-NBA 2nd in 2016) and DeMarcus Cousins (All-NBA 2nd Team in 2015) – all recent selections.
The NBA player movement, albeit good or bad, has forever changed the NBA going forward, and now it seems as though the NFL may be on the path to follow.
This 2022 NFL offseason we have already seen franchise quarterbacks like Russell Wilson and Carson Wentz switch teams via trades amongst many other star players like Devante Adams and Tyreek Hill who have each done the same.
Not to mention the fact the Cleveland Browns just made NFL history by giving Deshaun Watson — who still currently faces 22 civil cases for sexual assault and misconduct — the richest guaranteed contract ever (five-year, $230 million) after acquiring him from the Houston Texans for six draft picks, including three first-rounders earlier this month.
In a league that has slowly seen itself transition into a quarterback, weapons, and pass rush league due to all the NFL rule changes over the past few seasons team owners are now more desperate than ever to find their "Franchise QB", especially since quarterbacks are now likely to play into their late 30's and early 40's like Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady.
With this all in mind it begs the question; are the NFL owners going to have to bend over backwards to keep its star players like the NBA owners have done for theirs over the past decade?
It sure seems so given the way this year's offseason has gone.
Although the NFL is unlike the MLB and NBA in regards to having guaranteed contracts NFL players have been securing the bag like never before, especially at the skills position like quarterback, wide receiver, and edge rusher.
Speedy wideout Hill just forced a trade out of Kansas City to make him the highest paid wide receiver in the league. The former Super Bowl LIV champion secured himself a $120 million extension ($72.2M guaranteed) — overtaking Adams as the highest-paid WR and non-QB in NFL history ($30M annually).
Miller also ditched the reigning Super Bowl champions Los Angeles Rams, who traded for the former Denver Bronco in exchange for a second and third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft at the trade deadline, to sign a six-year $120 million deal that includes $51.5 million guaranteed with the Buffalo Bills this free agency.
Players like Hill and Miller along with numerous others not mentioned have opted to leave optimal situations in order to "chase a bag" while others such as Watson and Wilson publicly had forced their way out of their former teams in order to not waste their talents by trying to go through a rebuild.
The bottom line is NFL players no longer feel indebted to the organizations that make their dreams come true on draft day. If they feel like they can have more success or be compensated more fairly elsewhere in a different NFL organization, then those players have no issue demanding trades or leaving in free agency in order to do so.
As an avid NBA and NFL fan myself, this NFL offseason was the first time they overshadowed the NBA's free agency period since LeBron originally left Cleveland for Miami and in doing so, it's only gotten me more hyped for the 2022 NFL season even though it's still six months away.
Players are holding their team's management more accountable than ever before and as a result I believe the 2022 NFL offseason is just the turning point of what is yet to come as it relates to player movement on the gridiron.
