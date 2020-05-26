With the PGA Tour announcing it plans to resume the 2019-20 season in June, it was nice to see some familiar faces on the golf course this weekend.
Legendary quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning teamed up with Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson in “The Match: Champions for Charity” at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Fla.
Woods partnered up with Manning, which left Mickelson to be stuck with six-time Super Bowl champion and the newest Tampa Bay Buccaneer, Brady. The competition between the four icons raised $20 million for COVID-19 relief and featured a best-ball format on the front nine and a modified alternate-shot format on the back nine, where each player teed off before teammates took alternate shots from the selected drive.
Although it was Mickelson who defeated Woods in the the inaugural edition of the event in 2018, it was Woods who got his revenge this time around on his home course in Florida.
Manning and Woods edged out a one-point victory despite a late push by Mickelson and Brady. Woods and Manning held a three-hole lead for extended periods of time before their lead suddenly was diminished to one with four holes remaining. However, similar to many times before, it was Woods who clinched the victory for his team with his final putt that rolled right next to the hole, clinching the par, win and the latest bragging rights.
Nonetheless, as entertaining as the match was, it was all the variables during the contest that made it a hole-in-one.
Each player had his own personalized golf carts he drove during the match. Woods’ cart displayed his “TW” logo along with the Nike swoosh, Brady had his famous “TB12” logo front and center, Manning’s featured a football, and Mickelson’s had his name and picture.
The commentary between the four golfers was at an all-time level. Whether it was Woods chirping Brady for his terrible tee shot he sliced way right or Brady making fun of Manning’s alma mater, the University of Tennessee, for being awful at football ever since he left, the four guys kept things light during the day with numerous roasts and trash talk.
To make things better, Brady even went on to split his pants after bending over to grab his ball on one of the holes. But one could argue he made up for it by hitting the shot of the day. On hole seven, Brady went on to chip one in from about 100 yards away from the cup.
Overall, The Match was definitely a success, perhaps even more so than the first time Woods and Mickelson squared off in 2018.
Between the roasting, stories and regular banter, this was something sports fans needed. It provided an escape by allowing them to see three current all-time athletes in their respective sports and one retired NFL superstar at a time when there are very little sporting events going on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!