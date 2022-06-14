After Abram Wills became the lone local all-state baseball player when he was named to the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 2A All-State team last week, 18 area softball players joined him as all-state selections after the Illinois Softball Coaches Association released its list of all-state honorees Monday.
Wills, a right-handed pitcher and third baseman, went 8-1 over 10 starts on the rubber for the Coalers, posting a 1.09 earned run average while he racked up 110 strikeouts over 57 2/3 innings. At the dish, he hit .325 with seven homeruns and 32 RBIs to earn the sole area all-state nod on the baseball side, where only a first team is selected.
In softball, Kankakee senior shortstop Avery Jackson earned a first-team nod in Class 3A after garnering a second-team spot a season ago.
The University of Iowa commit dominated the Southland Athletic Conference, as she posted a .575 batting average to go along with four homers, 13 doubles, 38 RBIs and 10 stolen bases.
Jackson was joined locally as first-team selections by a trio of Class 2A talents — Beecher’s Alyssa Oldenburg, Manteno’s Alyssa Dralle and Herscher’s Mia Ruder.
Oldenburg, a senior catcher for the Bobcats, hit .537 and posted an on-base plus slugging percentage of 1.301. She hit one homerun out of 13 extra-base-hits and drove in 46 runs.
Dralle wrapped up her sophomore season, her second as the ace of the Panthers’ staff and middle-of-the-order lineup threat, with a 16-3 record in the circle that featured a 1.72 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 117 innings. At the plate, Dralle hit .444 with a 1.201 OPS, two homers and 24 RBIs.
Ruder, a speedy senior center fielder, hit .610 from the leadoff spot for the Tigers with two homeruns, 11 extra-base-hits, 52 runs, 25 RBIs and 23 stolen bases.
Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Ellie Haggard scored a second-team spot in Class 4A after the sophomore shortstop hit .473 with 16 homeruns and 44 RBIs to go along with an OPS of 1.566.
In Class 2A, Herscher’s Rylie Hartman, Bishop McNamara’s Anna Beckman, Beecher’s Cheyanna Stluka and Manteno’s Macy Iwanus were all named second-team all-staters.
Another six Class 2A players from the area earned third-team honors — Bishop McNamara’s Kloie Cole and Mallory O’Connor, Manteno’s Avery Osborn and Ava Peterson, Coal City’s Makayla Henline and Wilmington’s Olivia Hansen.
Bradley-Bourbonnais saw its battery take a pair of second-team spots in Class 4A, where pitcher Libby Spaulding and catcher Natalie Johnson found themselves receiving recognition.
In Class 1A, Watseka’s Brianna Denault and Grant Park’s Brooke Veldhuizen were named to the third team.
