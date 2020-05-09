The wrestling season ended months ago, but for Coal City’s Daniel Jezik, the accolades haven’t stopped.
The two-time IHSA state champion secured a few more honors recently.
Jezik was named a 2020 Cliff Keen Athletic All-American, one of four grapplers from Illinois to earn the honor, one of, if not the most, prestigious honor a high school wrestler can earn.
Jezik, who learned of his selection via Twitter, was humbled by seeing his name alongside so many other high-profile names from across the country. Cliff Keen Athletic is an athletic uniform and apparel supplier, started by the legendary wrestling coach Cliff Keen.
“It’s definitely an honor, not only because of knowing (I’m) considered being one of the top wrestlers in the country, but also because seeing your name up next to all of those other great wrestlers you know and hear about is also a pretty big honor,” Jezik said.
Jezik became the first wrestler to earn the honor under Coalers coach Mark Masters, but that’s not the only new accolade Jezik has brought to Coal City.
The senior also was named to FloWrestling’s Top 100 list for the Class of 2020, coming in at the 100 spot.
FloWrestling is a national wrestling media company.
An Oklahoma State commit, Jezik has earned his share of honors during his high school career.
In addition to his new awards, Jezik has a plethora of all-conference and all-tournament selections, his two individual titles, several other various awards and wrestled in the US Marine Corps Cadet and Junior Nationals Tournament in 2018.
Despite all of that success, Jezik’s most cherished high school wrestling memories come at the team level, where he was a part of three state finalist teams.
As a sophomore in 2017-18, the Coalers took third in the IHSA Class 1A Dual Team State Finals.
His junior year, the Coalers took second in Class 2A, and as a senior this season, the Coalers returned back to Class 1A, where they again took home a second-place trophy.
“To me, the most enjoyable thing in wrestling was watching me and my teammates wrestle as a team in the team state duals,” Jezik said.
Jezik’s new team in Stillwater is one of the top squads in the nation, finishing 11th in the final National Wrestling Coaches Assocation team polls this season.
With several future teammates and opponents littered on the same honors lists and teams as Jezik, he’s ready to embrace the new, steeper challenge of big-time college wrestling.
“I believe that I’m ready and well prepared,” Jezik said. “I’ve always learned and been taught to never shy away from big moments and to be able to act and perform under pressure.
“Taking that next step into college doesn’t feel like a jaw-dropping moment, it just feels more like another chance to compete and nothing more.”
As Jezik prepares for his next chapter, he, like countless others, have been dealt quite a curveball with the COVID-19 pandemic and everything that has come with it. But he remains hopeful that he’ll be able to get down to Stillwater in time, using any extra time after work and school to prepare.
“Senior year ending as it did truly is unfortunate, but you have to deal with the cards you’ve been dealt,” Jezik said. “My mind is just set on what I believe I should accomplish for next year, so it’s working harder and getting better each and every day as if life was still normal.”
