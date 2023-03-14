Daily Journal staff report

Not even two weeks removed from its IHSA Class 1A Dual Team State Finals title victory Coal City’s junior high wrestling team nearly powered its way through to its second-straight team state championship at this year’s IESA State Finals held at the Convocation Center at Northern Illinois University this past weekend.

Although they fell a tad short of repeating for gold, the Coalers went on to place second overall in Class A with 149.5 team points, which was only 14.5 point shy of first place finisher Vandalia.

