COAL CITY — As the softball regular season reaches its stretch run over the next few weeks, conference races are heating up and teams are looking to put their best foot forward ahead of regional seeding voting.

That made this week’s Illinois Central Eight Conference softball series between Coal City and Herscher supremely vital, as both teams entered the week unbeaten in ICE play and tied atop the conference standings.

But after going to Herscher and picking up a 12-5 road win Wednesday, the Coalers completed their pivotal series sweep by continuing their scorching streak at the dish with a 15-5 win Tuesday.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

