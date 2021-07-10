More often than not student-athletes, whether it be in high school or college, rarely get the chance to compete for an individual or team championship in their respective sport. However, that hasn’t been the case for Coe College wrestler Alex Friddle, who is coming off a National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) Division III National Championship in the 125-pound division.
Friddle, who won a 2018-19 IHSA Class 2A state title at 132 pounds as a Coal City Coaler and graduated in 2019 with 192 wins, then the sixth-highest total ever, said there was a stark contrast in the rush he got after his high school and college titles.
“In high school, it was definitely more of a relieving feeling because all my work paid off and I got my title, but this year was more of like a ‘hell yeah’ feeling,” Friddle said. “We went through a lot because of COVID-19, and so, to have the opportunity to be a national champion and live this dream, it was more of an exciting rush and proud feeling.”
The former Coal City wrestler followed up his freshman campaign (20-8 overall) with a perfect 13-0 record in 2021, including 8-0 in the regular season this year as a sophomore.
Along with taking home an individual national championship, Friddle also secured Coe College Athlete of the week on Feb. 9 and March 17 and finished second on the team in bonus points (18), all which helped him earn All Rivers All-Conference honors this past season.
“I think the biggest change for me from year one to year two was my mental game,” Friddle said. “I think I raised the level of my mental game in every aspect compared to my freshman year. ... I pushed my mind and body to points that I usually wouldn’t go to.”
By securing the NWCA national championship in his respective weight class this season, Friddle has now been able to become a state champion at both the high school level (2019) and the college level (2021), making note of how more difficult it was to win this past season.
“Every little aspect of the match in college is different compared to wrestling in high school,” Friddle said. “Even in training and practices, college athletes understand what the sport entails and how hard they have to work to get a little bit of success. And so, they fight through every position. You have to fight twice as hard ... it changed from getting a takedown and floating through the rest of the match to having to be relentless with every single aspect of your game in order to get a win.”
As talented as Friddle may be on the mat, if it wasn’t for the supportive Kohawks coaching staff and family atmosphere between the wrestlers, the 125-pounder may have not reached the success he’s already achieved heading into his third season next year.
“I love wrestling at Coe College because all my coaches and teammates are family,” Friddle said. “All we do is support each other and thrive off each other. We just make each other better. And the overall support we get from Coe College as wrestlers and student-athletes, it’s just unbelievable. I love it here.”
With one individual state championship at the college level already under his belt, Friddle said he plans to continue the same training he did as a sophomore only, this time, he will push himself to further limits.
“For my junior year, I plan to do all the same things I did this season except do them faster, stronger, harder and smarter,” Friddle said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.