Prior to Friday's boys basketball game against Plano, Coal City High School will have a social hour with Coaler coaches that have reached their respective sports' hall-of-fame at 5:30 p.m. At halftime of the game, the coaches will be recognized with a special ceremony.
The hall-of-fame coaches, with their sport and induction years, are: Dennis Best (Track & Field, 1996); John Cullick (Basketball, 1988); George Dare (Wrestling, 1994); Jerry McDowell (Baseball, 2015); Lenny Onsen (Football, 2019); Ken P. Miller (Football, 2016); Ken W. Miller (Football, 2013).
Cissna Park girls basketball to host Coaches vs. Cancer
On Tuesday, Cissna Park will host Dwight in girls basketball action at 7 p.m. The Timberwolves will have a 50-50 raffle and will also allow fans to take half-court shots at halftime for one dollar, with all proceeds set to benefit the American Cancer Society.
