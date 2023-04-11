MANTENO — Prior to Monday’s meeting at Manteno, it had been half a dozen years since Jerry McDowell had coached in the terrific baseball rivalry that is Coal City and Manteno.

But as McDowell saw in that game Monday, that rivalry is still just as competitive as it ever was in his 20-plus years as the Coalers baseball coach, with that Coaler career resuming for the first time since 2017 this spring.

Thanks to an awe-inspiring outing from starter Carter Garrelts and some clutch hits, the Coalers were able to erase an early 3-1 deficit by scoring four-straight runs between the third and fifth innings before Braden Reilly came in and saved Garrelts’ special start by closing out a 5-4 Coalers road victory.

Softball: Coal City at Manteno

Coal City's Jadyn Shaw hits a pitch during Monday's game at Manteno. Shaw was one of six Coalers to have at least one hit, run and RBI apiece in a 12-1 Coalers win.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

Recommended for you