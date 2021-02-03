Those athletes got their answer Monday, when Region 7 of the Restore Illinois COVID-19 plan, which is comprised of the two counties, was moved to Phase 4, allowing basketball games to take place.
“I just got back from the school, and all three of our gyms have athletes in them, and they’re excited to be back with games scheduled,” said Bradley-Bourbonnais athletic director Mike Kohl. “Our girls start Monday, and the boys start Tuesday, so we know it’s finally [going to] happen; the huge challenge is just not overworking our kids after they’ve been idle.”
At Kankakee, athletic director Ronnie Wilcox said the buzz in the air that now is felt with basketball’s return is part of the normalcy the Kankakee community has been craving during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There’s just a different buzz in the building because it’s real, and it’s kind of how it normally feels,” Wilcox said. “The energy in practices, you can feel it. The coaches are excited and more importantly, the student-athletes are excited.”
The excitement is felt throughout the area, but Bishop McNamara athletic director Aaron Hamilton has made sure his kids remember to continue practicing proper precautions. The Irish aren’t totally clear yet, either, as several of their Metro Suburban Conference opponents are in Region 8, which is still in Tier 1 and not able to play basketball games.
“You’re never 100 percent certain, and that yo-yo effect on the kids is the scariest thing,” Hamilton said. “At any given time, it could be taken away, and it only takes one metric to put you right back to where you were.
“I’m confident we’ll be able to start conference play by next week, but if not, we’ll work together and find someone in the area that could fill a quick slot on a whim.”
All basketball games are limited to teams in the same COVID-19 region, same athletic conference or within a 30-mile radius, which has allowed some nonconference games to take place that usually don’t. For the Irish, that includes matchups with schools such as Beecher and Peotone.
But it won’t include matchups with All-City rivals Bradley-Bourbonnais and Kankakee. As it stands, there are no scheduled matchups between the three schools for the shortened season.
“With the way the season is, I think it would be difficult to get together on short notice,” Hamilton said. “I’m sure they’re in the same boat with conference schedules set, and at the end of the day, we have to leave room for the inevitable that will happen with conference games to be made up.”
Kohl said the Boilermakers will be limiting their seasons to their SouthWest Suburban Conference schedules in order to reduce the risk of burnout for winter athletes who will jump right into the spring, although that could change if things go well at the start of the season.
“We’ll have 10 games for both the boys and the girls, and that’s two games a week,” Kohl said. “We could look at sprinkling in three games in some of these weeks, but that would just wear [student-athletes] out.
“We might try [to] sprinkle more in after next week, and we see how things go.”
For Wilcox and the Kays, it’s discouraging to not see All-City games on the schedule in their quest for 20-game seasons, especially considering the lack of nonconference options for larger schools in the area, such as Kankakee and Bradley-Bourbonnais.
“We would have hoped for the opportunity to play those games in our backyard, but we understand every school has their own restrictions and guidelines to follow,” Wilcox said. “We’re open to play, but it is what it is. What hurts us is with that extended 30 miles, that really just opens us up to the West and South ... and we understand some of those schools might not want to play because we’re so much bigger.”
Even if things are back to normal by next winter in terms of COVID-19, the fate of All-City basketball will remain unclear, particularly on the boys side, as there are no current plans in place to continue the Thanksgiving Classic at Olivet Nazarene University.
From 1998-2018, the three All-City schools were joined by Herscher for a round-robin tournament the week of Thanksgiving. In 2019, the format was tweaked to serve as both a boys and girls All-City round-robin tournament, but that is not expected to continue in 2021.
“Not having All-City stinks, and the goal is to get back to that as soon as possible,” Kohl said. “It’s not good to not have it, and we’ll have to figure out what that will look like with scheduling.”
But as other subtle changes to the sports scene continue to be made, such as the return of relay races in swim and dive and track and field, the general sense in area athletics is positive.
“It seems like things are changing on a daily basis in a positive way,” Wilcox said. “We even met with our coaches this morning as things are changing back to normal, and it just feels like we’re getting back to the way things were pre-COVID.”
