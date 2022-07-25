David Montgomery

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery prepares to take a handoff during practice at Olivet Nazarene University in 2019.

 
 Daily Journal file photo

Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot announced three proposed options for renovations to Solider Field, the city-owned stadium that has hosted the NFL's Chicago Bears for more than 50 years, in the city's latest attempt to keep the team from building a new stadium in Arlington Heights.

Two of the three options Lightfoot and the city, in conjunction with Mayor Lightfoot's Museum Campus Working Group, call for the heralded Soldier Field to receive a dome, or at least the option for one.

The first option would be to create a full stadium enclosure, including reconstruction in both endzones to support a dome structure. The second option provides for reconstruction in the endzones for a dome option, or retractable roof, while the third option calls for modifications to "be a multi-purpose stadium better suited for soccer while improving its flexibility to accommodate major concerts and a range of events."

