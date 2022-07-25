Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot announced three proposed options for renovations to Solider Field, the city-owned stadium that has hosted the NFL's Chicago Bears for more than 50 years, in the city's latest attempt to keep the team from building a new stadium in Arlington Heights.
Two of the three options Lightfoot and the city, in conjunction with Mayor Lightfoot's Museum Campus Working Group, call for the heralded Soldier Field to receive a dome, or at least the option for one.
The first option would be to create a full stadium enclosure, including reconstruction in both endzones to support a dome structure. The second option provides for reconstruction in the endzones for a dome option, or retractable roof, while the third option calls for modifications to "be a multi-purpose stadium better suited for soccer while improving its flexibility to accommodate major concerts and a range of events."
The cost of the proposed renovations would range from $900 million to $2 billion, with the press release noting those figures to be at least $1 billion in savings compared to building a new stadium.
"“An improved Soldier Field will deliver a world-class visitor experience,” Mayor Lightfoot said in the press release issued Monday. “Furthermore, any of these proposed renovations will allow Soldier Field to retain its role as an economic engine for Chicago for years to come, as these changes will allow us to keep bringing sports, music and other exciting events to our city.”
The proposals would increase stadium seating capacity from 61,500 seats to 70,000, including the addition of seven more suites to the current 133 the stadium holds. New club and experiential areas would be added, including six categorized in the release as "major," as well as an additional 150,000 square feet of food and beverage space, from 50,000 square feet to 200,000.
The expanded information on the proposed options came after the Museum Campus Working Group issued its "Where Worlds Connect" report, proposed ideas to improve the entire Museum Campus area of Chicago.
Landmark Development led the ideas that led to the proposal options.
Last year, the Bears showed their willingness to relocate if modern accomodations to Soldier Field couldn't be made when they purchased the former Arlington Heights Horse Racing Track from Churchill Downs, Inc., giving the franchise 326 acres of suburban space to explore a new stadium option.
Solider Field last underwent major operations in 2002, when the Chicago Park District poured in $690 million in renovations, per the Associated Press. The Bears' lease with the city is not set to end until 2033.
