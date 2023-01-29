Out of the 56 cheerleading teams that competed at the IHSA Bradley-Bourbonnais Sectional Saturday, only 20 of them were able to call themselves state qualifiers by the end of the day, with the host Boilermakers one of those teams.

The Boilermakers (87.23 points) finished third in the co-ed division at their sectional Saturday to advance to state for the third-straight season.

Kankakee (84.20) finished sixth in the medium division, just 1.55 points behind Marian Catholic for the division’s fifth and final qualifying spot. Coal City (80.80) finished ninth.

Recommended for you