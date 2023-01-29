...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST MONDAY...
Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Pierre McElroy executes a toe touch in synchronization with his teammates during Saturday’s IHSA Sectional competition hosted at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School. The Boilermakers placed third in the co-ed division with a score of 87.23 points to advance to state for the third-straight season.
Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Pierre McElroy executes a toe touch in synchronization with his teammates during Saturday’s IHSA Sectional competition hosted at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School. The Boilermakers placed third in the co-ed division with a score of 87.23 points to advance to state for the third-straight season.
Out of the 56 cheerleading teams that competed at the IHSA Bradley-Bourbonnais Sectional Saturday, only 20 of them were able to call themselves state qualifiers by the end of the day, with the host Boilermakers one of those teams.
The Boilermakers (87.23 points) finished third in the co-ed division at their sectional Saturday to advance to state for the third-straight season.
Kankakee (84.20) finished sixth in the medium division, just 1.55 points behind Marian Catholic for the division’s fifth and final qualifying spot. Coal City (80.80) finished ninth.
In the small division, Bishop McNamara (77.93) took eighth and Herscher (70.50) took 12th.
The Boilermakers were the only area team to qualify for state from the Bradley-Bourbonnais Sectional, but will be joined by a pair of programs who advanced from their respective sectionals as well.
Wilmington will have a chance for a second-straight top-five finish in the state, as the defending fifth-place team in the small school division won the Conant Sectional with a score of 87.53. Reed-Custer (79.37) finished ninth.
In the Buffalo Grove Sectional, Beecher made its state qualification by finishing fifth in the small school division (81.37). Manteno (73.37) finished eighth and Peotone (63.97) finished 10th.
The IHSA Cheerleading State Finals will be held Feb. 3 and 4 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at the arena, at grossingermotorsarena.com or by phone at 309-434-2777.
