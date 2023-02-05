BBCHS Cheer: Boilermakers take 15th at state

Members of the Bradley-Bourbonnais cheer team strike poses during the IHSA Sectional competition hosted at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School last Friday. The Boilermakers placed 15th in the preliminary round of the co-ed division at the 2023 IHSA Cheer State Finals on Friday.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

IHSA Cheer State Finals

Beecher, Bradley-Bourbonnais and Wilmington’s cheer teams competed at this year’s IHSA Cheer State Finals at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington on Friday and Saturday.

Wilmington’s cheer squad earned ninth place in the final round of the small team division with a score of 86.40 team points. Johnsburg won the small team division state title with a first place score of 93.83 team points.

