...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO 3 PM CST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds to 30 kt expected.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Monday to 3 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A few gale force gusts are possible
overnight Monday night.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Members of the Bradley-Bourbonnais cheer team strike poses during the IHSA Sectional competition hosted at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School last Friday. The Boilermakers placed 15th in the preliminary round of the co-ed division at the 2023 IHSA Cheer State Finals on Friday.
Beecher, Bradley-Bourbonnais and Wilmington’s cheer teams competed at this year’s IHSA Cheer State Finals at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington on Friday and Saturday.
Wilmington’s cheer squad earned ninth place in the final round of the small team division with a score of 86.40 team points. Johnsburg won the small team division state title with a first place score of 93.83 team points.
Beecher placed 20th in the preliminary round of the small team division with a team score of 77.73 points.
Bradley-Bourbonnais finished with 88.03 team points to help earn 15th place in the preliminary round of the co-ed division.
