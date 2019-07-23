Chebanse senior citizen excels at track and field

It’s been seven years since Chebanse’s Larry LaGesse first learned about USATF Masters track and field. Most 71-year-olds are physically declining, but he has found his athletic stride, beating personal records and climbing the world leader boards for the sport.
“I always wanted to compete,” LaGesse said. “It’s the same reason I’m in the bass club; I like to fish, but in the bass club, you enter a tournament, and you’ve got your head in the game for eight hours. You’re on your toes, figuratively speaking, trying to outfish the other guy. I guess God just burned competition in my chip.”
When LaGesse discovered USA Track and Field Masters in 2012, he was 64 and figured his days of competing in track and field were over. He had stayed in relatively good shape since he shined as a pole vault star at BBCHS in 1966, but he hadn’t flung himself over a stick since then. While it only takes a ball, a mitt and a bat to play a game of baseball, javelins, shot puts and pits of sand to jump over are not as accessible for someone no longer in school.
The second he stumbled upon the USATF Masters leaderboards while checking the results of the 2012 Olympics, he knew it was something he had to do.
USATF Masters track and field consists of local, regional, national and international competitions for athletes 35 years of age or older. Men and women compete separately in five-year age groups (LaGesse competes against those aged 70-74). Masters meets include all typical track and field events, including event sprints, distance running, hurdles, throws, jumps, racewalking and relays. Essentially, it is the Olympics for athletes who are no longer spring chickens.
“I found the website with the rankings for the Masters athletes, and I was sitting in the chair looking at everything for hours,” LaGesse said. “I was looking at the throws and jumps in my age group, and I’m thinking, I can compete with these guys.”
Before he could compete, he had to find a way to train. Thankfully, he already had a 3-acre farm — the perfect place to build a practice pole vault, with a heated shed to house his workout equipment. He also became connected with Olivet Nazarene University’s track and field coach, who invited him to help at practices and use their facilities.
Since then, he has won multiple competitions, climbed the world leader boards, battled a hamstring injury, broke records and even competed in the world championships in France. He made a comeback in 2018, winning the heptathlon at the national championships after feeling burned out and taking a break for the entirety of 2017.
LaGesse is riding high after competing in the 2019 USATF Masters Outdoor Championships in Ames, Iowa from July 11-14. Foregoing his usual heptathlon to see how he would do in the individual competitions, he won big. He was awarded third place in the shot put, second place in the javelin throw, second place in pole vault after a tie breaker for first and an amazing first place in the discus throw.
“For that first place, I was just thrilled and elated,” LaGesse said. “I worked real hard this year — extra hard — and I went there with a lot of anticipation; I was nervous. But after a few throws, you get the bugs out, and you’re ready to go.”
He also dominated in the Illinois State Masters Championship in early June, setting state records for his performance in the shot put, javelin throw, pole vault and discus throw.
He has a lot to train for — the National Masters Throws Championship at the beginning of August and the Masters World Championship in Toronto next July — but he’s taking some time now to enjoy his victories.
“I’m gonna rest up and stare at these medals for a while and not do a darn thing,” LaGesse said. “I had a beer; I had a big meal that I never otherwise eat ... but I’m just going to continue to stay in shape, and I’m especially looking forward to the world championships and trying to stay injury free so I can go.”
