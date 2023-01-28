...Period of Accumulating Snow this Morning...
A band of snow will move northeast from central to northern
Illinois this morning, including over Pontiac, Kankakee, the I-80
corridor, Dixon, and into the Chicago metro. This snow will likely
last near an hour and a half or less, but temporarily fall at a
heavier rate. Some locations might see up to an inch or a little
over of accumulation during this short period. The snow then
should taper in intensity or even stop completely, especially
south of I-80. More snow, or a mix of snow and freezing rain, is
expected tonight.
Expect the period of snow later this morning to produce a thin
coating on roads, especially those that are untreated. Allow extra
travel time and keep extra following distance behind the vehicle
in front of you.
Rebecca Swigert-Fenton, Central High School’s girls basketball and track and field coach, poses for a portrait in the school’s gym, coined The Crater, last week. A coach for nearly 20 years in the area, Swigert-Fenton has also put together multiple charity and awareness events at the school for veterans, first responders and cancer patients amongst others.
Throughout the Daily Journal coverage area, there have been numerous coaches who’ve gone above and beyond their initial obligations coaching the area’s youth throughout the years, but few have been as consistent and impactful off the field as longtime Central High School history teacher and current girls basketball and track and field coach Rebecca Swigert-Fenton.
Over the course of her near-20-year teaching and coaching tenure at both Central and Watseka, Swigert-Fenton has put her focus on impacting her students just as much off the field as on. She has put together multiple charity and awareness events for veterans, first responders and cancer patients, among others events, which is why she has been named the Daily Journal 2022 Female Sports Citizen of the Year.
“I think sometimes coaches get a bad reputation because people think they just become a teacher because they want to coach, especially us history teachers,” Swigert-Fenton said. “At the end of the day it’s all the same, it doesn’t matter whether it’s a student in the classroom, on the track or on the court, they are still kids and they want to learn and know people care about them.
“So to me, sports is just another opportunity for that.”
Having grown up in Petersburg, Swigert-Fenton found her passion for teaching and coaching while attending Petersburg PORTA High School, where she ran track and field and played basketball before graduating in 1997. She then continued her basketball career playing at Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield before transferring to Illinois State University, where she simultaneously obtained her first coaching gig leading the junior high basketball team at Heyworth Junior High School while working to finish her bachelor’s degree in history education and master’s in education.
After graduating from ISU in 2003, Swigert-Fenton spent the next year as a substitute teacher who filled in as the junior varsity basketball coach at Heyworth High School while its coach was on maternity leave before joining Central in 2004-05 as a history teacher and the girls track and field coach, two positions she still holds to this day.
Having always wanted to become a head basketball coach, Swigert-Fenton led the Comets girls junior varsity team from 2005-09 before landing her first head coaching position at Watseka in 2009. Despite never leaving Central as a teacher, Swigert-Fenton held her position for the Warriors for five seasons up until 2014 following her second-straight regional title after going 24-6 overall.
During her stint with the Warriors, Swigert-Fenton organized her first fundraiser by hosting a Pink Out Breast Cancer Awareness night at Watseka in 2013 for a mom of one of her former players, which was more than successful and left her feeling like she could do those types of events more often in the years to come.
“The Pink Out in 2013 was done because one of our varsity players’ moms was fighting breast cancer,” Swigert-Fenton said. “It was a way to rally around her and her family.”
However, since she lived in Monee with her husband, Jeremy, she eventually got tired of the lengthy drive home from practice and games. She decided to leave her position at Watseka and take on an assistant coach position with Central’s boys varsity team while she dealt with being pregnant, and later took the reins of the girls basketball program at Central once Henry Hines retired after the 2014-15 season.
“I think a lot of it was timing,” said Jeff Fenton, former Central athletic director from 2008-22. “It was a lot for her to teach at Central and then drive to Watseka to coach and then drive back home every night... Being able to coach at the school you teach at has always been a benefit for coaches and it was something she wanted to do.”
Having had a successful Pink Out in 2013 with Watseka, Swigert-Fenton realized she wanted to incorporate more impactful events going forward, which is why she has gone on to produce a Wounded Warriors Project track and field meet (2016), Military Appreciation Night (2019, 2023), First Responders Heroes Night (2021), Title IX 50 Year Anniversary Game with the IBCA (2022), Pink Out Breast Cancer Awareness Night (2013, 2022) and Chili Supper for Tyler Shoven (2023) over the past decade.
“I’ve been coaching for over half my life now and so I know it’s cliche, but coaching is in my blood,” Swigert-Fenton said. “I can’t really imagine not coaching, but I also at the same time understand that there are so many things that are way bigger than a basketball game, a track meet or the actual sport itself.
“Sports gives us an opportunity to be able to raise awareness or to be able to make someone feel comfortable,” she added. “Kids need the sports sometimes more than the sport needs the kid… and so I think sometimes I don’t really know how else I can help. … So I kind of figured out that it’s a great opportunity for my team to give them that opportunity so that maybe one of two of them can take a night that we did or an experience we did and share that in whatever they go on to do into their adult life.”
Having done so many fundraisers and raising awareness for so many different causes throughout the years, Swigert-Fenton has found that not all of them carry the same weight. Although she mentioned she doesn’t have a particular event that stood out the most, the 43 year-old noted that the ones she values the most are the experiences that hit closer to home.
“I don’t know that I’d be able to pick one event … I think I’d have to pick the events that are for actual families that I know,” Swigert-Fenton said. “I’ve had different players from both Watseka and Central who have had a parent or mother who’s fighting breast cancer … so to be able to help in some tiny way or be able to be a distraction for them is something I feel is more meaningful than anything else.”
The ability to routinely provide some type of awareness/fundraiser event in the community she holds dearly to her heart is something that has kept her around the area for nearly 20 years despite being able to find better financial opportunities elsewhere.
“I’m very fortunate to have been a part of Watseka and Central’s communities and it’s something I don’t take for granted,” Swigert-Fenton said. “... Now, granted, I could go up north and make more money, but that’s what is so good about here at Central and Watseka.
“You don’t work here for the money, you work here for the people, kids and the sense of community that you feel and to me, that’s what makes it all worth it.”
All the work Swigert-Fenton has put in on and off the field over the course of the last two decades is evident in the impact she’s had on her current and former students-athletes. Take 2021 Central graduate Hallie Wilken for example. Wilken played under Swigert-Fenton for four varsity seasons as a post player and through her time spent under her tutelage, Wilken noted how grateful she was for the impact her former coach had on her, especially off the court.
“I wrote a speech my senior year when we had our banquet and one thing I said was coach Swigert-Fenton wasn’t only a basketball coach, but a life coach,” Wilken said. “Besides practices and setting us up for games, she set us up for life.
“We were involved with so many other things and volunteered for so many things, and so she just showed us real world problems and how we can solve them and help our community and those in it who are struggling,” Wilken added. “I’ve always said that she was way more than my basketball coach and she is truly amazing.”
