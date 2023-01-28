Throughout the Daily Journal coverage area, there have been numerous coaches who’ve gone above and beyond their initial obligations coaching the area’s youth throughout the years, but few have been as consistent and impactful off the field as longtime Central High School history teacher and current girls basketball and track and field coach Rebecca Swigert-Fenton.

Over the course of her near-20-year teaching and coaching tenure at both Central and Watseka, Swigert-Fenton has put her focus on impacting her students just as much off the field as on. She has put together multiple charity and awareness events for veterans, first responders and cancer patients, among others events, which is why she has been named the Daily Journal 2022 Female Sports Citizen of the Year.

“I think sometimes coaches get a bad reputation because people think they just become a teacher because they want to coach, especially us history teachers,” Swigert-Fenton said. “At the end of the day it’s all the same, it doesn’t matter whether it’s a student in the classroom, on the track or on the court, they are still kids and they want to learn and know people care about them.

Cody is a sports journalist who's been with the Daily Journal since 2020. He's been a sports reporter since his days at the University of Iowa where he graduated in 2019.

Recommended for you