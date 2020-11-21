It was only a matter of time before both Central and Momence found a new conference home after multiple schools departed from its Sangamon Valley Conference earlier this year.
Ever since Cissna Park, Iroquois West and Watseka decided to leave the SVC for the Vermilion Valley Conference this past spring, both Central’s Athletic Director Jeff Fenton and Momence’s Athletic Director Todd Rounds had been scrambling to find their schools a new conference home after also moving to the VVC for football.
“It was one of those things when other schools started leaving ... Rounds and I started talking about some options,” Fenton said. “We talked about what would be good fits for both us, and we did do some searching in looking at other conferences.
“When it came down to it, Momence said they really wanted to go to the RVC, so it just fit well with us going with them … it just kind of worked out to keep even numbers in the RVC.”
With both Central and Momence departing the SVC for the RVC beginning in 2021-22, it brings the conference up to 10 members.
Starting next season, the RVC will consist of Beecher, Donovan, Central, Gardner-South Wilmington, Grace Christian, Grant Park, Illinois Lutheran, Momence, St. Anne and Tri-Point.
The move also was a no-brainer when considering the SVC and RVC merge into the Twin Valley Conference for sports like golf and cross country that didn’t have full conference participation on either side. It also meant a return to their old conference for the Comets.
“I think it’s going to be a really good fit for us,” Fenton said. “Obviously, we have kind of been in agreement with them in the TVC for the last two years in a number of sports so really we are just kind of adding volleyball, basketball, softball and baseball into the mix. We played most of the schools already in nonconference so we are familiar with them.”
Although Central has seem to found a home for a majority of their sports, there is still one sport that still doesn’t have a conference home — wrestling.
“Luckily, we had a little heads up when everything started to fall apart a little bit with the VVC and then the Twin Valley Conference, so I knew there would be an opportunity for us to either remain independent or kind of set up our own schedule throughout or shop around a little bit to see if there were any conferences that were interested,” wrestling coach Travis Williams said. “Looking forward, we’re looking to see what options are available and, fortunately, with the way things worked this year, we might have the flexibility with a shorter season to not have to worry about a conference schedule anyways.”
Williams is currently keeping his options open with hopes that they could possibly join the Illinois Central Eight Conference in the near future due to its school’s proximity. However, he knows that is a slim possibility and so he is ready to remain independent for quite some time until the Comets can find the perfect fit.
“I think we are kind of comfortable that it might take a couple of years looking at it long term as far as trying to find a fit that would be good,” Williams said. “I know that they way things are that football is the driving force in a lot of things, but there’s always opportunities to see some changes where some schools might slip out or things happen where programs start to fade in terms of numbers that can open an opportunity as well.”
As for the Redskins, Rounds believes that the RVC couldn’t have been a better fit for his school.
“I honestly think it was two-fold; we had to get football with the VVC alliance, but for every sport but football, this is a magical fit,” Rounds said. “Most of the schools we already play in most things, and now they are a part of the conference so those games are scheduled, and I can now play in different tournaments and stuff for the conference title with those schools.”
Rounds stated that a big reason why the Redskins were able to re-join the RVC after departing it back in 2006 was due to all the RVC athletic directors helping him through the process, especially Gardner-South Wilmington’s John Engelman.
“I just reached out the athletic directors of the conference, and Gardner-South Wilmington was probably the one that I talked to the most and put us in the right contacts and had us go through all the first steps that we needed to.”
Going forward in their new conference, Rounds hopes to renew some of the old rivalries Momence had when they used to play in the RVC during the early 2000s.
“I think one people will be excited to bring back some of the historical rivalries that the conference used to bring,” Rounds said. “… And I think we all are in a pretty close area so I think its going to be a pretty competitive conference.”
More than anything Rounds is just appreciative to all the athletic directors who helped him along this process.
“Honestly, all of the athletic directors were extremely helpful to me and to our school and very welcoming,” Rounds said. “And again, to me we are just continuing what we were doing, it’s just scheduling it now with different sports.”
