CLIFTON — Sports have lasting effects that span much further than the court or field. They can be destinations where communities rally around one another or even be places where individuals can go to escape real world problems.
This was evident once again Monday evening, when Central hosted a “Coaches vs. Cancer” game in support for one of its varsity players, freshman Gracie Schroeder, whose mom is battling cancer.
“We like to try [to] do one game a year where we try to give back to the community, whether it be honoring our veterans or celebrating our healthcare workers like we did last season,” Comets head coach Rebecca Swigert-Fenton said. “This year was a no-brainer because we have a player whose mom is battling cancer for the second time around, and so we wanted to show our support because she makes it to every game despite having to travel every day for chemotherapy.”
The Comets’ event for Schroeder’s mother, 53-year-old Julie Demierre, went much deeper than a 50/50 raffle. Central started a Free-throw-a-thon, where individuals could pledge a certain amount of money for every free throw made during the entire season.
In addition, the Comets also hosted a bake sale, raffle baskets and a tribute wall for individuals to make a donation to put a sheet on the wall of who they are supporting with cancer. Central has raised thousands of dollars for Demierre’s treatment.
“It’s really overwhelming to get all the support I’ve gotten from the entire community,” Demierre said. “When this all first started, Coach Swigert-Fenton asked me if I would be interested in it being in my name, and I thought, sure, as long as it was OK with my daughter.”
Demierre is battling breast cancer for the second time after being diagnosed the first time two years ago. Despite having to drive all the way to Champaign for radiation treatment every day, she’s managed to make it back in time to see all of her daughter’s games this season.
“I tell people that there’s only two things I want to do right now, and that’s to go to work and go to my daughter’s basketball games,” Demierre said. “That’s really not a lie because it’s the only two things I want to do.”
That sentiment from Demeirre also holds true to her daughter, who recorded 10 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals in the Comets’ 46-41 victory against the Dragons at home Monday night.
“Basketball helps me focus and get through everything I have to deal with at home,” Schroeder said. “It makes me emotional always seeing my mom in the stands at my games because she does a lot of traveling for treatment, but she always finds a way to come to my games.”
Central improved to 11-16 overall this season and extended its winning streak to five games via a comeback victory after trailing Grant Park 21-20 at halftime and 34-31 heading into the final quarter.
Junior guard Alana Gray finally found her stroke in the fourth quarter. After totaling just five points through the first three frames, Gray caught fire from beyond the arc. The 5-foot-3 guard smacked three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, which ultimately allowed the home team to cling to a 44-41 lead with about 20 seconds remaining.
Needing a defensive stop to clinch the victory, Central turned up its defense by securing a steal on Grant Park’s final offensive possession that eventually led to a Katherine Winkel layup in transition to effectively end the game and secure the three-point win against the Dragons.
“We hit some shots, including some 3-pointers in the final quarter, which always helps,” Swigert-Fenton said. “I thought tonight we did a good job being in sync. ... Winkel’s layup off that steal was huge.”
Although Grant Park (15-8) wasn’t able to secure its 16th win of the season, head coach Tim Thompson was pleased with his team’s efforts, especially being they were without one of their key players in Brooke Veldhuizen.
“It was a well-played game,” Thompson said. “Central made a lot of 3-pointers, and we didn’t make our free throws, and that was kind of the tale of the game. ... Our kids stepped up, but Central made a lot of 3s, and so I give them credit.”
