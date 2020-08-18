After compiling an overall record of 33-20 over the past two seasons Clifton-Central thought it was time to move on from former boys basketball coach Brent Offill.
Although the decision to let Offill go was surely a difficult one the Comets felt like it was time to part ways, leaving Central’s athletic director, Jeff Fenton, to find someone who had familiarity with the Comets culture.
That’s why he went on to promote from within. Fenton decided to give Leroy Parnell the head coaching job after he gained popularity with the kids after serving as the teams junior-varsity coach for the past three seasons.
“We went with Leroy because we figured he would fit really well since he knew all the kids already,” Fenton said. “So it was really a good fit for us.”
Parnell has been coaching on-and-off since 1991 and he plans to bring all his veteran experience to a Comet team who’s been on the come up over the past two years.
“He’s experienced as a player and a coach,” Fenton said. “He’s been doing this his whole life. He’s familiar with our kids and our program so he knows what our kids can do…so he wont have to have a big learning curve or have to try and figure out what the kids can and can’t do. So I think that will be a big benefit for us.”
The first-year head coach plans to be a mentor both on and off the court. Parnell realizes that not every player has the ability to play college ball and so he wants to not only help his kids improve their game, but he also wants to help them become productive citizens off the court as well.
“Central can expect me to be dedicated, loyal, and hardworking,” Parnell said. “I’m going to try and get the most out of the kids and let them have fun doing it.”
When it comes to the Comets squad this season, expect them to play a little faster than year’s past. In addition, look for them to bring the intensity on the defensive end.
“My philosophy is defense,” Parnell said. “We will play up-tempo basketball and stay within our framework, but defense is my philosophy.”
