The Central Comets baseball team has slowly turned out to be the area's hottest squad this season by jumping out to an undefeated 13-0 overall record this season.
Eight of their first 13 games have featured blowouts wins by at least four or more runs and on Tuesday evening they added another with a 15-0 victory over Cissna Park at home to secure the Sangamon Valley Conference title with a 10-0 record in SVC play and now 14-0 overall record.
The Comets put up a one-spot in the first before they barreled seven more runs in the second to take an 8-0 lead into the third inning where they eventually dashed to a shutout victory in four innings of action.
Chandler Burrow drove in a team-high five RBIs on two hits including a homerun to lead Central at the plate. Jacob Shoven and Luke Shoven both added singles and three runs scored combined. Jay Lemenager chipped in a single for two RBIs. Nick Krueger fanned 11 over four innings of work, allowing zero earned on two hits to snag the win on the bump.
Mason Blank and Brayden Bruens notched the only two hits for the Timberwolves with a single each. Gavin Spitz tossed three innings, allowing 12 runs on four hits while striking out six and walking five.
Editor's note: The rest of Tuesday's prep results will be available in Thursday's Daily Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.