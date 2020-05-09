Now that Jonathan Ward is a member of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals after signing with the team two weeks ago, the 2016 Bishop McNamara graduate has the chance to become the third player in Irish history to play a regular season game in the NFL.
And if Ward achieves that goal, he would become the second Irish graduate to break into the league as an undrafted free agent with the Cardinals, joining the ranks of a player McNamara coach Rich Zinanni still uses as a prime example of hard work — Thomas Guynes.
When Guynes stepped onto the practice field at McNamara for the first time as a freshman in 1988, the Irish were fresh off their third state championship in a row and had become a small-school powerhouse in Illinois.
Guynes didn’t initially look like he would be a part of the next wave of top-level talent to don the golden dome when he arrived at McNamara, but Zinanni witnessed a total transformation from question mark to unquestioned legend.
“When he was a freshman, he couldn’t even get in a (three-point) stance, and we couldn’t play him much,” Zinanni said. “But he went from that, at about 360-370 pounds, to being about 300-305 pounds as a senior and just driving people off of the ball.
“An assistant coach at Michigan at the time, Les Miles, told me Thomas was going to play on Sunday someday.”
Miles, who recruited both Guynes and teammate Tyrone Noble to Michigan, ended up being correct. Less than a decade after the struggles Zinanni spoke of, Guynes became the first player in Irish history to reach the sport’s peak when he played in four games for the Cardinals in 1997.
But for Guynes, the credit went to plenty of other people other than himself. He said it was the players on those state title teams before him that gave him the drive he needed, the same drive he got from his coaches and teammates both before and during high school, in football, wrestling and track and field, the three sports Guynes reached captain status in by the time he graduated from McNamara and moved on to Michigan.
“We were all building on that legacy that they built,” Guynes said. “I saw an old state championship picture someone posted on Facebook recently and said, ‘That’s why I went to Mac.’
“I’m proud of the effort I put in, but I’m also thankful for all the people that were behind me … between getting my mind and body right, those people had a direct impact on my athletic career.”
As the Irish became more of a name as the 1980s wore on, Zinanni started seeing more of his players get more opportunities at bigger schools. But it was Guynes, who was recruited by elite programs as far east as Florida State and as far west as UCLA, who really put the Irish on the map nationally.
“That was when the floodgates opened, and he really could have gone anywhere,” Zinanni said. “I remember I wanted (Guynes and Noble) to both go to Illinois, but when Michigan came, they were blown away.”
Guynes won a Big Ten title with the Wolverines in his first season and was an anchor by his final season in 1996, starting at tackle in all 12 games.
After appearing in a handful of games as a rookie with the Cardinals, he was placed on injured reserve in the second year of his two-year contract and never re-signed. He played for the Edmonton Eskimos of the Candadian Football league in 1999 before taking his talents overseas, playing for the Berlin Thunder in NFL Europe for two seasons, capping off his overseas career with a World Bowl championship in 2001, after a season in which he didn’t allow a single sack.
“I had a really great time out there and met some really great guys,” Guynes said. “We were staying at Hilton hotels and got to visit Scotland, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Madrid, Berlin, Düsseldorf. And now it’s crazy that I can go back and watch myself play on YouTube.”
Guynes returned stateside to resume his football career as a member of the Peoria Pirates, an arena football team, and also began to take up law enforcement. A few hours and a couple hundred miles after taking his Physical Abilities Test for the Chicago Police Department, Guynes’ football career ended when he tore the ACL and meniscus in his right knee.
The same day Guynes’ new passion in law enforcement became a reality was the same day his career on the gridiron started its end.
After giving it one more shot the next season with Peoria, Guynes retired from football and ended up back at his alma mater, where he spent a year as a strength and conditioning coach for the football and men’s basketball teams.
But that didn’t last long, as Guynes eventually lost the passion for strength training that once allowed him to transform from the overweight kid who struggled to the professional-caliber player he ultimately became.
“There’s only so many ways you can lift a weight,” he said.
The Wolverines’ head strength and conditioning coach at the time, Mike Gittleson, helped Guynes network as he looked to begin his new path, which came at the Washtenaw County Sherif’s Office, where he’s been a sheriff’s deputy, as well as the school resource officer for Ypsilanti Community High School, for almost 15 years.
While Guynes certainly enjoys his time as a deputy, it’s the classroom where he’s found himself most at home.
“It’s cool to kick in doors, drive fast and all that other stuff, but I’m 45-years-old now and had my fill of that stuff playing football,” Guynes said. “I’m just trying to be a positive force for the kids.
Guynes’ main responsibility at Ypsilanti is to help kids, many of whom come from adverse circumstances, get on a straight path and stay there. It’s an important aspect of a young person’s life, but for Guynes, it’s just what he loves to do.
“I don’t consider myself a role model, I just try to give these kids a different viewpoint on things,” he said. “Just to be someone they can have a conversation with, and for some of our young men, just give them a hug and let them know someone cares about them.”
Zinanni, who has had a handful of police officers serve as assistants on his staff throughout the years, said that just like on the football field, Guynes is able to fight through difficulties as a deputy.
“There’s ups and there’s downs, and you’ve gotta fight through the downs to make it,” Zinanni said. “Plus, how would you like to get pulled over and see Thomas get out of the squad car at 6-foot-5?”
Guynes is away from football, but is anything but away from what the Irish have been up to. When he saw that Ward signed with the Cardinals after the NFL Draft, he reached out to the newest brother in the McNamara-to-NFL fraternity and offered support. The same way Guynes was inspired by those who played before him, he hopes he has done and continues to do so.
“To be the first (professional) was nice, but Tyjuan Hagler was the first one (from McNamara) to win a Super Bowl (Super Bowl XLI), and I’m hoping Ward plays longer than I did and has more success than I did.”
And as Guynes has done over the past decade and a half at his new home in Michigan, he hopes his fellow Irish alumnus continue to make impacts off the field.
“The guys that came after me, I salute those guys. I also hope they use that vehicle of the NFL to do great things in their communities and for society.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!