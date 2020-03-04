KANKAKEE—When the Illinois National Softball Association (NSA) Hall of Fame got together for its 13th annual induction banquet on Dec. 7, 2019, they honored seven inductees total with two being local slow-pitch softball players Steve Cantway and Andre Williams.
The two former slow-pitch players joined an exclusive group that features just 11 other former slow-pitch players who have made the NSA Hall of Fame which began in 2007. They join Buck Healy, John Wojnowski, Gordon Greeney, Rich Woolman, Garry Gund, Robbie Lambert, Kevin Price, Mike Peters, Robbie Carr, Kevin Kronst and Mitch Ferrias.
Cantway and Williams were recognized for their significant contributions to the amateur slow-pitch softball leagues. The Illinois NSA Hall of Fame felt that both of these men helped increase the quality of play in tournament and games while also taking the extra steps in making each team’s visit had an enjoyable experience.
“I was extremely humbled to say the least,” Cantway said. “Because I knew the guys that were already in it and to be mentioned with the guys that were already in it was an honor itself. But to be inducted into the hall of fame as a player was a very humbling experience.”
For Cantway, his softball career all began after returning home from the Air Force in 1974. Playing tackle football and baseball for his base team in the Air Force helped spark Cantway’s interest to continue playing sports. So, in 1975 he began his 12-inch slow-pitch softball career playing for a couple local squads in Kankakee before eventually getting recruited to play for St. Anne Foundry’s team the following year.
After joining St. Anne Foundry in 1975 (Cantway’s favorite team he played for) he had not known that he would begin a 30-year slow-pitch softball career that included playing for over 25 separate teams.
“I just liked the competitiveness,” Cantway said “It was a good game back then.”
Cantway’s love for the game helped him become one of the best slow-pitch softball players in the state during the 70s and 80s. Throughout his entire career Cantway has racked up quite a few accolades after playing in over 2,000 games.
The all-around position player finished his career being named as part of the 1982 Men’s Major Class AA State All Tournament Team. Additionally, Cantway has played in 18 state tournaments and eight “Over 35 World Series Tournaments” including one third-place finish amongst others.
Although there are numerous softball leagues nowadays, back in the 70s and 80s there were only two types of slow-pitch leagues, Class A and Class AA. Cantway competed in the Double A division where he competed against dozens of teams on a daily basis in different weekly leagues.
“I prided myself on the fact that I could play anywhere on the field,” Cantway said. “It didn’t matter, I could play infield, I could play outfield, I could pitch if necessary.”
More so than playing defense Cantway was known for being able to hit the ball. He typically used to hit in the five or six spot for his team where he saw himself finish as a career .600 hitter.
Despite the fact that he primarily hit in the middle of the order Cantway does not consider himself as a “homerun” hitter, but rather a RBI guy who liked to take the ball up the middle. Even so, his proudest moment on the field came when he channeled his inner Barry Bonds and went deep four times in one game.
“My proudest moment of my career was probably hitting four home runs in one game,” Cantway said.
But after working as a construction worker for about 30 years while mixing in softball as a hobby Cantway started to see his body slowly break down. Injuries is what ultimately what cost him to hang up his cleats in 2005 and retire from the sport that gave him so much happiness.
“I miss the competitiveness and the comradery the most,” Cantway said.
Since Cantway missed the game so much he went on to begin coaching baseball after he retired. In 2006, Cantway began his coaching career in high school baseball and shortly after that he also began coaching in the PONY league where he can still be seen doing both today.
Cantway currently coaches for the 17-18 age division of PONY Baseball-The Nuscotomek Palomino – and also works as an assistant varsity baseball coach for Bishop McNamara.
His most recent accomplishment as a coach came from leading his Nuscotomek squad to the world series in Laredo, Texas in 2019.
Knowing how special those types of moments can be Cantway always takes time to remind his players to soak in the moment.
“My most important thing I tell these kids is to get everything out of the practices and games each day,” Cantway said. “Because when that game is over or practice is over you can’t get that time back.”
As for Williams, he too showed the capability of being a versatile player similar to Cantway.
Being a native of Kankakee, IL, Williams took on slow-pitch softball during 1989 while simultaneously playing baseball and football for Olivet Nazarene University. Richard Baker (Illinios HOF 2018) and Julius Hale were the reasons Williams began playing softball. They recruited him to play with them on the Osco Drugs team which later formed the Domino’s Pizza team.
As soon as he began routinely playing slow-pitch softball games Williams fell in love with it. And it was not because of the game itself, but rather the people he was playing with.
“I went out and kind of liked it and it was not so much softball itself,” Williams said. “It was just the people. We created a strong bond together and that is what I looked for when I played…it was more so the guys who kept me interested in it.”
He began playing slow-pitch softball as a shortstop before he eventually moved out to the outfield due to his cannon arm and speed. In fact, it did not take long for William’s opponents to respect his skills from the outfield
“I played the outfield and it got to a point where nobody would try and run on me,” Williams said. “I used to throw everybody out and after a while it was just a red light. Every time that I got the ball in my hand the red light would go up, and I was on the money with it.”
In spite of the fact that Williams was one of the more talented players he was always about the team first. Whatever his squad needed at the time Williams looked to deliver just that.
“Whatever the team needed at the time, that is what I did,” Williams said. “If they needed a base hit that’s what I got, if they needed a homerun that’s what I did.”
Coming up in clutch situations allowed Williams to be apart of multiple championship caliber teams throughout his time in Kankakee. Playing on the Domino’s team Williams helped his squad take second-place in back to back years in the A and AA ASA State Tournaments during the mid 1990s. He also played on the Bud Light USSSA team where Williams won a state championship before moving to Michigan in 1999.
Being able to be recognized by the Illinois National Softball Association (NSA) Hall of Fame for all the hard work and sacrifices Williams made him feel a bunch of emotions.
“Its overwhelming you know something like that you don’t even dream of,” Williams said. “Even if I didn’t get inducted, just for someone to nominate me because they thought that much of my game. It is just a humbling experience and I don’t really have words for it.”
His love for the game of softball didn’t stop when he moved out of Illinois. Instead Williams carried his passion of softball to Michigan where he has continued to play to this date. In the past 20 years Williams has played for several different teams winning multiple championships. In 2003 and 2004 his team, Webworks won the Michigan Amateur Softball Association (MASA) Class B State title and was the 2004 Black USSSA State Champs. He then later went on to win more championships with various teams in 2005, 2009, 2010, 2012 and 2016.
Of course Williams is not longer the athlete he once was due to his age. Yet he has continued to play. Williams is currently 52 years-old and plays in a 50 and over league with his current team, Crash Softball. Besides still playing softball, Williams has found another passion in coaching.
Since moving on from his hometown Williams has spent the last couple of years coach high school track and field as well as girls basketball at Saint Charles in Michigan. He has even led his track and field squad to a State Championship in 2018 and Runner Up finish in 2019.
Yet out of all the accomplishments Williams has accumulated as a player and coach, none were as important as being able to play Co-Ed softball with his four kids.
“I drug them around the softball field every weekend,” Williams said. “And for me to be able to be on the field with them after dragging them around and them watching me play, to be able to play with them for 20 games was my most memorable moment in softball.”
Overall, despite the age gap between Cantway and Williams during their playing days, both of them remember each other as players.
“Andre was an excellent player,” Cantway said. “He was fast; a base hit was a double. He played outfield most of the time we played him…he tracked down everything. Not only was he a great player but he was also a great person.”
For Williams, he remembers Cantway for how hard he used to play.
“Those guys [Steve’s team] are warriors,” Williams said. “As a young man I never understood why he was playing so hard and it’s because one day he wont be able to. So he is playing hard. Those guys play hard and Steve never took a play off.”
