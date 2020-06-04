After spending his first two seasons pitching at Parkland College, a two-year school in Champaign, Illinois, former Reed-Custer alumni Jordan Walden decided to take his talents to Sienna College where he is currently working towards completing a Communications Marketing degree.
“The transition wasn’t very difficult,” Walden said.” A lot of what happens in junior college is what happens at universities too, so it wasn’t to much of a transition for me.”
As a junior this season on his new squad Walden saw limited action on the bump. He appeared in just four games where he finished 0-1 with a 10.12 ERA over 10.2 innings pitched. Additionally, he finished with nine K’s and nine walks.
Unsurprisingly, due to limited playing time, Walden’s favorite memory of this year’s shortened season came on opening day down in Florida.
“My favorite moment was probably opening day down in Florida,” Walden said. “It was nice to get down to warm weather and play in a nice stadium in front of a lot of fans.”
Knowing that he wants to take on a bigger role next year as a senior, Walden has been putting all his focus towards baseball since being locked in quarantine.
“Honestly it’s all been baseball related, my best friend lives down the street from me and he is in the Minnesota Twins organization,” Walden said. “He’s put a gym in his garage and we’ve just been getting together every morning and working out, getting throwing in and staying in shape for when we can play again.”
All this time away from baseball and school has somewhat gotten to Walden. Not being able to go through the daily routines of practices and being able to compete has not sit well with him since returning home due to the coronavirus.
“I miss all of it, being around friends and competition and the grind day in and day out,” Walden said. “I just miss all of it.”
