It didn’t take long for 2022 Kankakee graduate Avery Jackson to get acclimated to college competition playing infield for the University of Iowa Hawkeyes.

After accumulating multiple All-Southland Athletic Conference and ICA Class 3A All-State honors amongst many other awards throughout her four-year tenure as a Kay on the softball diamond, Jackson continued carrying her momentum from her prep career into the black and gold by becoming a viable starter as a true freshman for Iowa.

Last season as a freshman, the 5-foot-3 right-hander found herself appearing in 47 out of 62 possible games, with 38 starts. In that time, she slashed .144/.216/.221 with one dinger, two triples, 12 RBIs and 12 runs scored all while accumulating a more than respectable 91.8% fielding percentage that included 61 putouts and 74 assists.

Recommended for you