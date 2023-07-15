It didn’t take long for 2022 Kankakee graduate Avery Jackson to get acclimated to college competition playing infield for the University of Iowa Hawkeyes.
After accumulating multiple All-Southland Athletic Conference and ICA Class 3A All-State honors amongst many other awards throughout her four-year tenure as a Kay on the softball diamond, Jackson continued carrying her momentum from her prep career into the black and gold by becoming a viable starter as a true freshman for Iowa.
Last season as a freshman, the 5-foot-3 right-hander found herself appearing in 47 out of 62 possible games, with 38 starts. In that time, she slashed .144/.216/.221 with one dinger, two triples, 12 RBIs and 12 runs scored all while accumulating a more than respectable 91.8% fielding percentage that included 61 putouts and 74 assists.
“It was great to [start a lot as a freshman],” Jackson said. “I think it was not much of a challenge because I was very prepared playing for my travel team, Premier Fastpitch out of Matoon, Ill., and so I kind of knew what was expected of me coming into the season.
“At the same time it was a roller coaster and I had my days and games where I would would be down on myself, but I’d definitely say I had more highs than lows.”
Her strong presence helped the Hawkeyes conclude the 2023 season with a 35-27 overall record, which was 14 more wins than the previous season when the they finished 21-31 overall in 2022.
“The passion everyone had, we just kind of built off each other and we played really well together,” Jackson said of her team’s success. “This past season went really well and we did way better than the year before, and so I was happy overall with how things went this past season.”
Despite not qualifying for the NCAA Regionals, Iowa wound up concluding its season on a high note. After finishing the Big Ten Tournament with a 1-1 record, the Hawkeyes wound up winning the National Invitational Softball Championship in Fort Collins, Colo., after they swept all four of their opponents — UC Davis, South Dakota State, Maryland and BYU — to help end the season on a four-game winning streak and a tournament title.
“That was really exciting to play in the National Invitational Softball Championship Tournament although we weren’t in the actual NCAA Regionals,” Jackson said. “Just getting another chance to play with each other and have fun, we did more than just softball.
“To be able to show up to the field and handle business and do what we had to do to end on a good note was really positive.”
As much as competing in big games as a freshman will last in her memory, Jackson noted that her favorite part of her freshman season was undoubtedly the long road trips with her teammates. Being able to fly across from state to state, sharing many laughs and memories both on and off the diamond are something she holds dear to her heart.
“I would definitely say that traveling has been my favorite part about playing college softball at Iowa,” Jackson said. “Because not only are you traveling to play softball, but you are doing team activities and bonding and so it’s great.
With her freshman year now over, the decorated Kay will put her focus on improving her stick by the time her sophomore season comes around next spring.
This offseason Jackson has worked tirelessly working out and hitting at Gold Star Gym in Bradley to better herself in becoming a more two-way player by doing various hitting drills to help stay through the ball.
“I’ve been working on hitting, getting more repetitions and working on the little things because it’s not my full swing just rather little tweaks,” Jackson said. “...I think if I can get my hitting up then It will move me up to a different level because my fielding was good this past season.”