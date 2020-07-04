Over the course of the past three seasons, Northwestern softball pitcher Kenna Wilkey has worked her way up the starting rotation.
The former two time all-state and all-conference selection for Reed-Custer High School didn’t waste a second becoming an impactful player for the Wildcats. After turning down offers from teams like Ohio State and Louisville, Wilkey seemed to make the right decision as she appeared in 42 games during her freshman campaign in 2018.
“My favorite moment of my college career so far came in my freshman year when we made it to the regional finals championship,” Wilkey said. “I kind of contributed in a big way, I got one of the game-winning hits.”
Three years later, she’s totaled a career record of 33-13 and pitched a total of 318 2/3 innings. During that time, she’s had a career earned run average of 3.25 and struck out 275 batters along the way. Furthermore, she’s displayed her dominance on the mound by holding her opponents to a career .221 batting average.
Wilkey isn’t a typical pitcher with the stick either. As a batter, the junior has totaled a career average of .248 with 10 homeruns and 50 RBI’s.
Although the human communication sciences major only made nine appearances during this year’s shortened season, Wilkey was lucky to still create some memorable memories, and like many of her peers, the best part of the season was a spring break trip south.
“I would say my favorite moment this season was our trip going to Florida,” Wilkey said. “We got invited to this tournament and only, like, the top two teams from each conference got invited … and it was my first time ever playing softball in Florida.”
Since the season ended due to COVID-19 in early March Wilkey has taken time to spend time with the people who are closest to her. On top of that, she’s even begun playing softball again with the Manatee Squeeze in the Florida Golf Coast League.
Being able to play softball again has been a nice change of pace for Wilkey, it doesn’t quite hit the same in Florida as it does with the Wildcats.
“I miss just going to battle and competing with my teammates,” Wilkey said. “And having that top-notch competition and having those fun moments traveling with the team.”
