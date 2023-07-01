Most NCAA Division I student-athletes, no matter how talented, struggle to find themselves as consistent team contributors as true freshmen, but not 2022 Herscher graduate and current University of Missouri distance runner Drew Rogers.

After setting multiple school records — 3-mile (14:29), 1600-meter (4:06) and 3200- meter (8:57) races — at Herscher as well as going on to earn two state cross country titles, two titles on the track and being named the 2020-21 Gatorade Illinois Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year amongst many other accolades during his four-year career in high school, Rogers has already made his impact felt within his new Tigers squads by turning himself into a regular contributor for the University of Missouri cross country and track and field teams.

Throughout the 2022-23 season at Mizzou, Rogers found himself in the starting rotation six times throughout the cross country season in the fall and four more times throughout the track and field season in the spring. His best finishes came in the 8k cross country race (24:14.8) at the Gans Creek Classic and the 5k track and field race (14:08.26) at the Mt. SAC Relays, which allowed him to earn a top-15 national time for a true freshman in the 5k this past season. 

