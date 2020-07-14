Morgan LaMore only has gotten more experience as time has gone on.
Since heading to Eastern Illinois after an incredible senior season in 2017 where she went on to win Daily Journal All-Area, SWSC All-Conference, All-Sate Second Team and team MVP honors for Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, LaMore has appeared in 99 softball games during the past three seasons at EIU.
The catcher/outfielder appeared in 42 games during her freshman campaign, which ended up helping LaMore gain trust with her coaching staff.
Her immediate effect on the field helped LaMore get an increase in playing time. During her sophomore season in 2019, the Health Administration major started 41 games compared to 29 during her freshman campaign. She went on to improve her batting average from .276 to .287.
The Bourbonnais native didn’t get her fair chance to try to outdo her 2019 campaign as a redshirt junior because of COVID-19. However, she still enjoyed getting acclimated to her new coach, Tara Archibald, who just completed her first season as the Panthers’ head coach.
“My favorite moment was getting to know my new head coach,” LaMore said. “And kind of learning the new ways of how she wants to run the program.”
Now, with a year under the new coaching staff and an extended offseason, LaMore plans to have a huge senior year after only getting to appear in 11 games during this year’s shortened season. Since returning home this past March, LaMore has been putting in a lot of time training.
“Our strength coach has been sending us daily workouts, and it’s pretty much voluntary,” LaMore said. “Once the gyms started opening up, we’ve made him send us new workouts, and I’ve been just in the gym, doing what I can.”
Along with daily workout plans, LaMore has been keeping herself busy by taking up a job at a country club, taking summer classes and working on an internship for Big Brothers Big Sisters in Charleston.
As busy as LaMore has been this offseason, she still misses getting out on the field and feeling the competitive nature between her and her teammates.
“I miss the energy and excitement of going to practice everyday with my team and getting better,” LaMore said.
