Beecher native Andrew Olszewski had a big fear when he made the decision to transfer from South Suburban Community College to Southern Illinois University after his sophomore season.
The former Beecher Bobcat who was named River Valley Conference Player of the Year in 2017 got into his own head about having to build relationships with all his new teammates.
“The transfer itself wasn’t bad at all; it was more of a personal fear of mine,” Olszewski said. “You build relationships with a team for two years and then leave and have to do it all over again, which made me very nervous.”
Since becoming a Saluki, Olszewski has been working on a Business Management degree while simultaneously playing outfield for the baseball squad.
Although Olszewski only got limited action, appearing in three games off the bench during this year’s shortened season where he went 0-1 and scored two runs, his favorite part of the season was just being able to get acclimated with his new teammates.
“My favorite part of this shortened season was probably just hanging out with the guys and being out there,” Olszewski said. “We take it for granted, and now we’re stuck inside away from the game.”
During this time in quarantine Olszewski has been trying to stay fit while enjoying a healthy dose of binge watching.
“It’s pretty easy to fall into watching Netflix all day, but you’ve still got to find time to stay active,” Olszewski said.
In order to stay active, he has been helping his family around the house doing yard work and playing sports such as soccer to build up his cardio.
Similar to every other spring athlete, Olszewski just wants to get back out on the field.
“I don’t know about other people, but baseball is a huge stress reliever for me,” Olszewski said. “Whenever I step on the field, I’m out here playing the game I love and staying relaxed.
“And I don’t really have that right now, so that’s what I miss the most.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!