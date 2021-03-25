The Daily Journal Prep Podcast is back with its third episode in the past two week's, and this week's episode is filled with legendary professional sports stories fit more for nationally syndicated radio than the Kankakee area's leading prep sports podcast.
Mason Schweizer is joined by veteran professional, college and prep sports broadcaster Bill Hazen, Schweizer's new boothmate for Game Night powered by OAK Orthopedics.
Hazen, a former TV play-by-play broadcaster for the Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers, Houston Rockets and ESPN International broadcaster for several MLB World Series and NBA Finals games, joins the podcast to share some of his favorite memories from nearly five decades in professional sports.
Hazen recounts the time he was one of only three media people present when Michael Jordan signed his rookie contract and immediately joined the team at practice and put on an otherworldly exhibition. He also shares a well-kept secret about late Bulls legend Red Kerr's side hustle as an insurance salesman and explains why he continues to cover prep sports after a highly-regarded professional career.
He also shares the tale of the brutal carjacking and assault he was a victim of in Maywood two weeks ago during his shift as a Lyft driver. For both the hour-long interview and information on how to assist Hazen in his recovery, visit djpreppod.com.
