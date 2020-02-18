When local talk radio sports announcers Lee Schrock and Denny Lehnus first got together in 2005 to broadcast local high school football and basketball games, they had no idea the type of friendship they would build over the next decade on.
Before coming together, the two had been living completely different lives. But now, 15 years after their partnership began by calling games on the high school level, the two have continued their on-air relationship by calling home men’s basketball games for Olivet Nazarene University.
Since the 1960s Schrock has been working on his craft on being one of the best play-by-play announcers in the country, passing down gigs like the University of Nebraska football radio gig along the way, all in order to remain in the Kankakee area. In fact, in his spare time, he would even call fictitious games in his head that he made up to practice his craft.
“I always wanted to be a sports announcer from the time I knew what it was,” Schrock said. “I used to practice at home all the time and create games in my head.”
Eventually, in 1997, Schrock started getting notice for his work. That’s the year he was inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Furthermore, he later went on to win a Silver Dome Award from the Illinois Broadcast Hall of Fame in 2000 for being named “State’s Best”.
As for Lehnus, he had no previous experiences in the broadcasting booth besides being an interviewee. He spent most of his adult life being a hall-of-fame basketball and baseball coach, living on the other side of the media.
Like Schrock, Lehnus’ career started in the 1960s, coaching 8th grade basketball before moving up to the high school level, where he spent multiple years at Chatsworth, coaching boys basketball, and Westview High School, where he coached baseball and basketball. While also coaching at Westview, he also coached the Kankakee Chiefs, a semipro baseball team.
The next progression in Lehnus’ coaching career came at the college ranks, beginning at Kankakee Community College, where he rewrote record books as one of the athletic program’s greatest coaches. He then later went on to coach Anderson University, an NCAA Division III school in Anderson, Ind., for 12 years before retiring in 2005.
However, Lehnus couldn’t stay away from coaching too long. After taking a year off he helped out Bradley-Bourbonnais High School and coached its freshman basketball team for the next eight years even though he was only expecting to help out for the first year.
Lehnus became such a respected coach who impacted so many different basketball and baseball teams. In doing so, Lehnus has been inducted into six separate hall of fames — the National Junior College Basketball Hall of Fame, Illinois Coaches Hall of Fame, NJCAA Region IV Hall of Fame, Anderson University Hall of Fame, Semi-Pro Baseball Hall of Fame and Kankakee High School Hall of Fame.
All of his previous coaching experiences and being on the other side of the media transitioned smoothly when he fully transitioned into the broadcast booth in 2005. Lehnus was a natural when first hopped on the set with Schrock doing halftime interviews, giving an alternative perspective from the coach’s point of view.
“He was an outstanding speaker,” Schrock said.
Schrock knew this because he had brought Lehnus on his shows as a halftime speaker since the 1970s when Schrock would interview Lehnus during his coaching days at Westview high school and Kankakee Community College.
From there, the two formed a bond that they could see being potentially great.
This symmetry in the broadcast booth allowed them to begin a partnership at local radio station WKAN-AM 1320 in 2005, calling local high school football and basketball in the fall and winter months. The mix between play-by-play announcer, Schrock, and Lehnus, a former highly respected coach, made for the perfect combination.
“I think we’re just like-minded and easily adjusted,” Schrock said. “He [Lehnus] talks the right amount when he has something to say that is really insightful or useful. He doesn’t just repeat what the play-by-play guys says, where as a lot of color announcers dominate the play-by-play man.
“He adds so much to the broadcast because he sees things that I would never see,” Schrock added. “I’ve covered basketball for 55 years now … he understands things about the game that I don’t. He will point out things that would otherwise go unnoticed and that’s what a good color man does.”
Unfortunately, there partnership had to be cut short. In 2013, WKAN-AM 320 radio hired new management which ultimately decided they wanted to go in a different direction than Schrock and Lehnus.
This put Lehnus back into retirement life and left Schrock to find a new gig. After a few years, Schrock got an opportunity to call men’s college basketball and football at Olivet Nazarene University in 2016. After calling games solo for a year, he contacted Lehnus and asked him if he wanted to partner back up for basketball games.
“I enjoyed it and I still enjoy it. It was fun to do and I had other things to do,” Lehnus said. “I don’t think we ever, after the WKAN gig was over, thought we would ever do it again.”
The reunion all started with a phone call between each other with Schrock being able to guarantee Lehnus a job again. Lehnus wanted an assurance before being set into retirement again.
That assurance was reciprocated in their phone call which allowed them to partner back up again in 2017. Since then, the two have been back in the booth calling Olivet Nazarene University men’s basketball games during the winter months.
Although the two are in the latter parts of their career, both Lehnus and Schrock want to continue their broadcasting until they can no longer put on a good show. There’s no set timetable when both of them want to hang up their mics.
“I want to continue doing this as long as it will last me,” Lehnus said. “As long as they want us and I can continue to do it, I will … I think as long as we can be accurate and do well.”
Schrock and Lehnus broadcast home games only for the ONU men’s basketball team. The streams can be found at portal.stretchinternet.com/olivet.
