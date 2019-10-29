You can take what you will from the David Ross hiring as the new Chicago Cubs manager. Some fans still probably are apprehensive about Ross mainly because of his lack of managerial experience.
That will remain to be seen, but as I listened to the 30-minute introductory press conference Monday, winning was mentioned more than a dozen times. That shouldn’t be unexpected because that’s what Theo Esptein, president of baseball operations, has been all about since he took charge of the Cubs about eight years ago.
Epstein made it clear Ross’ hiring was anything but a baseball decision.
“He’s the furthest thing from a puppet,” Esptein said. “He is absolutely his own man. His teammates know that, and in his mind, he knew that. The front office has known that when he was a special assistant.
“… I don’t expect a ‘yes man’ in the least. I’m looking forward to some of his own ideas. He definitely has a strong commitment to winning, what it looks like and how to build it.”
Ross, who spent 15 seasons as a catcher in the major leagues, was a player for the Cubs in 2015 and 2016 and has been a special assistant to Epstein the past three seasons. Ross said he’s soaked up a lot of baseball knowledge in his career and also won a World Series with the Red Sox in 2013.
“I’ve been a part of a lot of winning teams,” Ross said. “I know what winning looks like. I’m going to expect it out of my players and myself. Some of those things come with respect, trust, commitment, effort, hard work and accountability.
“These things are important to me. Our players are going to expect that from me, and I’m going to expect that from them. I know I’m ready for this.”
Ross also had to deflect all the “Grandpa Rossy” personifications.
“I’m a guy who has a lot of expectations,” he said. “When I come into work, I’m very professional, and those things I talk about — effort and accountability — I don’t shy away from having those conversations, good or bad.
“I know these guys; I hope to build their trust, respect. … I think the ‘Grandpa Rossy’ thing is a little bit overblown. People who see me day-to-day know that.”
So, what is Ross going to change to get the Cubs back to being a World Series contender?
“Wins and losses are going to come and go,” he said. “But things that matter to me are these winning ways that I’ve seen throughout my career. If we bring that, and focus the effort every single day on the field, then I’ll be able to put my head down at night and sleep well.
“We’re going to win some, we’re going to lose some, we’re going to make some errors, but those accountability factors that I talk about are important to me.”
There’s also been talk about the Cubs being able to put the 2016 World Series title in the rear view mirror. Does the Ross hiring put that to rest? He only can look forward.
“It’s about winning championships,” Ross said. “It’s about holding yourself accountable to the things that you found in winning. You have that experience. Let’s emphasize those. Let’s hold each other to a high standard because I want to win a championship. I want to win multiple championships. I want to bring a championship back to Chicago.
“We’ve done that before. I’ve done that in another city, and I know what that looks like.”
Epstein said the Cubs can take the grind and hard work from 2016 into 2020.
“You have to look forward,” he said. “Things are different now, and expectations are higher. I have all the confidence in the world that he’s going to establish a new direction, a new voice that’s completely different.”
Yes, expectations always will be higher now for the Cubs. I like the Ross hire. He’s a winner, and he’s a guy who can carry the weight of those expectations.
“There’s a lot of positive here in Chicago, a lot of great things are going on here,” Ross said. “It’s just getting back to a true focus on what is important.”
