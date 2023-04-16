Wherever he’s found a pitcher’s mound, Brent Headrick has found success.

And now the next rubber the southpaw from Braidwood will toe will be off of a Major League mound.

Headrick, a 2016 Reed-Custer graduate, was called up by the Minnesota Twins from Triple-A St. Paul Sunday morning ahead of the Twins’ series finale against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, a game the Yankees won 2-0.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

