Minnesota Twins pitcher Brent Headrick (94) throws in the sixth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Fort Myers, Fla., Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Headrick, a 2016 Reed-Custer graduate, was called up to the Twins Sunday morning.
Minnesota Twins pitcher Brent Headrick (94) throws in the sixth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Fort Myers, Fla., Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Headrick, a 2016 Reed-Custer graduate, was called up to the Twins Sunday morning.
Wherever he’s found a pitcher’s mound, Brent Headrick has found success.
And now the next rubber the southpaw from Braidwood will toe will be off of a Major League mound.
Headrick, a 2016 Reed-Custer graduate, was called up by the Minnesota Twins from Triple-A St. Paul Sunday morning ahead of the Twins’ series finale against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, a game the Yankees won 2-0.
A crown jewel on the Comets’ IHSA Class 2A State championship team in 2016, was a three-time All-Interstate Eight Conference and Daily Journal All-Area selection and a two-time Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association All-State pick as well during his prep career.
Headrick’s high school coach, Reed-Custer coaching legend Jerry Cougill, remembers a photo of Headrick in the dugout before that 2016 state championship game against St. Joseph-Ogden, sitting by himself as he focused to prepare for the eight innings he wound up throwing in the Comets’ 7-6 victory.
“He was just mentally getting himself ready to pitch, and as an 18 year-old kid he had the hopes of the entire school and community riding on him,” Cougill recalled.
He was selected in the ninth round by the Twins in the 2019 MLB Draft after a college career at Illinois State University that finished with him being named the 2019 Missouri Valley Conference Pitcher of the Year and has spent the past three-plus seasons working his way through the Twins’ farm system, earning a spot on the 40-man roster after last season and an invite to spring training with the big league club this year.
In a pair of appearances with the St. Paul Saints this season (one start), Headrick allowed six earned runs on 12 hits over nine innings of work. In his minor league career, Headrick is 13-10 in 45 games (41 starts), with a 3.52 earned run average in 184 innings.
Headrick is the third Comet to make the big leagues, joining former teammates of the Comets’ 1985 state championship team, Les Norman and the late Brian DuBois.
On the surface, the similarities between DuBois and Headrick abound. Both were dominant left-handers who won state championships under Cougill’s tutelage and reached the majors. But while DuBois, one of the greatest high school pitchers in Illinois history, was a fully polished product by the time he had graduated and led the Comets to glory in 1985, Headrick had to continue his growth in college and the minor leagues.
“He was always a good athlete, but he has grown into a man’s body,” Cougill said. “At 6-foot-6, 235 [pounds], he’s picked up a few miles per hour on his fastball, is throwing a little different slider and throws a changeup.
“He’s been very successful in the past, but now he’s gone from [Class] A ball to the big leagues in a year,” Cougill added. “... You knew he had the mental makeup — he’s tough mentally, and you just wanted him to be able to add a little bit of velocity that would take him to the next level.”
He joins 2014 Bradley-Bourbonnais graduate Colin Holderman, a relief pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates, as area prep players who are now in the majors, as well as former Kankakee Community College standout Dylan Dodd, a starting pitcher for the Atlanta Braves.
And while Cougill and the rest of the Reed-Custer community have grown to known Headrick for his talents on the mound, his former coach said those talents pale in comparison to the quality of people Headrick and his family are.
“Brent is an absolutely phenomenal young man, but it’s not by coincidence, because he comes from an absolutely phenomenal family,” Cougill said.
Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.