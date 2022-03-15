For several years, the Best Buddies chapter at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School has provided an opportunity for intellectually and developmentally disabled students to connect on a different level with their fellow students.
In an athletic addition, the school joined the Illinois High School Association’s Unified basketball program, which pairs co-ed Special Olympics Illinois athletes with their Unified teammates, coached by teachers Paige Schultz, Sam Soosh and Paul Drake.
Senior Detric Dee, a Best Buddies member who plays football in the fall and runs track and field in the spring, decided to join the team, even bringing along his friend and quarterback, Caige Williams.
But aside from bringing his pal from the gridiron to the hardwood, Dee wasn’t sure what to expect from the game, which requires three Special Olympics athletes and two Unified athletes on the floor.
“Starting the season, we really didn’t even know who would be on the team,” Dee said. “... It was just a goal to come out, have fun and win games.”
The Boilermakers fulfilled Dee’s wishes on both ends, strengthening existing friendships and forging new bonds as the team made it through the IHSA postseason and into last weekend’s IHSA Unified Basketball State Finals at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, in conjunction with the IHSA Boys Basketball State Finals.
“It feels awesome to come in second place,” Special Olympics athlete Dan Ing said. “I thought we were going to win, but once we finished second, we were still pumped for it.
“We were still excited because we’re the first Unified team [at Bradley-Bourbonnais], and we set the bar.”
In their first game at state, the Boilers bested their Southwest Suburban Conference foes, Andrew, 40-25. After a night of bowling with the Thunderbolts after the semifinals, Bradley-Bourbonnais returned to Illinois’ Activities and Recreation Center for Saturday morning’s championship against Limestone and were defeated 53-30.
Although the team didn’t get the result it ultimately hoped for Saturday, if you ask Special Olympic athlete Ryan Carstensen, the team definitely checked its goals off the to-do list.
“Since the beginning of the season, our goal was to go to state and win games,” Carstensen said. “We just wanted to have fun.”
The team played its regular season home games at the school’s Donald K. Turner Gymnasium, and while on the floor, junior Unified athlete Kiersten Martin noticed something she often saw when she was in the stands at other events in the gym.
“I feel like the support was honestly so awesome,” Martin said. “We had the home games here at the school, and the gym was full. People were so supportive.”
One of those games fans filled the stands for came in a January matchup against the Thunderbolts. With the Boilers trailing 35-33 in the closing seconds of overtime, sophomore Unified athlete Tyler Wilson grabbed his own rebound and hit a ridiculous 3-pointer to beat the buzzer and give the Boilers a 36-35 victory.
“The whole school was there, like Kiersten said, and it really showed them the impact Unified has on us and the impact it has on everyone else as well,” Wilson said of the celebration that ensued after his game-winner. “It really just increased the support our Unified team has.”
That support continued all the way down to Champaign last weekend, a gesture Ing said didn’t go unnoticed.
“We even had a lot of our teachers, my teachers especially, went all the way to Champaign, and they live a block or two from here,” Ing said. “… Everyone tried their best to come and support us as much as possible.”
When the team got back to town Saturday, it was greeted by a police escort and a wave of applause from fans.
“Obviously, you can see the support we have from the community, and it’s honestly the best thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” Dee said. “Caige was saying today, ‘I’ve played in so many close football games in my high school career, and these [games], regionals all the way to state, have been the best games I’ve ever played in.’”
For Williams and his teammates, the friendships formed are just beginning to blossom.
“As soon as we lost the state championship, the first thing Joe Menard said was, ‘You, [Dee] and I are still going to go bowling, right?’” Williams said.
“And that this isn’t the last time we’re going to see each other,” Menard chimed in.
“This team isn’t just about playing basketball,” Williams continued. “The memories we share, the bonds show how unified we really are.
“My favorite memories with this team are off the court. I’ve built lifelong friendships with a lot of these guys, and we’re not done hanging out.”
Senior Special Olympics athlete Julia McManimen said some of her favorite memories came from the experience playing in the finals.
“It was definitely good and rewarding to be on this team, winning at state, getting second place, trying our best and still being good sports,” McManimen said.
For Unified athlete Lilly Yuska, the experience she just shared with her peers is one that she can’t see being replicated.
“I think being a part of this team is like a family you can always go to,” Yuska said. “It’ll be so upsetting to see everyone leave this year, and I don’t ever think I’ll ever experience anything like this again.”
STAT BOOK
Dee had 14 points in the championship game. Ing scored eight points. Wilson had four points, and Williams and Tariq Maiden had two points apiece. Menard and McManinmen were credited for their lockdown defense.
