In the Illinois Little League State Tournament quarterfinals, Bradley-Bourbonnais faced a 5-0 deficit before taking to the plate for the first time, but the squad managed to put up seven unanswered runs to advance to the state semifinals with a 7-5 win against Olney.
Noah Drake got Bradley-Bourbonnais on the board with a two-run home run in the bottom of the first, his second homer in the past three games. Tyler Leitelt plated two more runs when his single in the second scored Rylan Barzantny and Nolan Andrews.
Gaige Brown tied the game in the third when his double drove in Michael Clark, and then scored the go-ahead run on a Leitelt double. Liam Martin drew a bases-loaded walk to score Brown and give Bradley-Bourbonnais a little insurance in the fifth.
Clark picked up the victory after firing three scoreless innings in relief, allowing one run and striking out four.
Bradley-Bourbonnais will take on Hinsdale at 6 p.m. today in the state semifinals in Paris. A loss would give B-B a consolation championship game at 6:30 p.m. Friday, and a win puts the team in Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. championship game.
