Illinois Little League State Tournament
South Elgin 3, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0 (Friday); Hinsdale 6, Bradley-Bourbonnais 2 (Thursday)
After an impressive comeback win in the state quarterfinals Wednesday, Bradley-Bourbonnais saw its season end Friday night with a 3-0 loss to South Elgin in the championship of the consolation bracket in Paris.
Tyler Leitelt gave his boys a great effort on the mound, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and five strikeouts in a complete game. He also had one of Bradley-Bourbonnais’ two hits, along with Liam Martin.
Bradley-Bourbonnais found itself in the consolation bracket after succombing to Hinsdale 6-2 in the tournament’s semifinals Thursday. Martin collected a pair of hits in that contest, one of them a solo home run. Preston Payne drove Braylon Ricketts home with an RBI groundout and also pitched four innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and three strikeouts.
Palomino World Series
East Youngstown (Ohio) 24, Kankakee Nuscotomek 4 (6 innings)
East Youngstown exploded for a behemoth 13-run sixth inning to hand Nuscotomek a first-round loss at the Palomino World Series at Uni-Trade Stadium in Laredo, Texas, Friday.
Alex Juranich led the Nuscotomek attack with a two-run double and Sammie Williams drove in a run with a double of his own and also scored a run. Nic Heerde had an RBI single and scored. Nolan Aicher doubled, Chase Longtin singled and T Sykes scored a run.
Nuscotomek is back in action at 11 a.m., for the final round of pool play. The top three teams from each four-team pool will advance. All games can be streamed at YouTube.com/c/unitradestadium.
