The Bradley-Bourbonnais Little League All-Stars had an emotional rollercoaster ending to its season that concluded with a 4-2 overall record and a sectional championship appearance following a 3-2 walk-off defeat to Elmhurst on Monday, which left them to fall one victory short of heading to the state tournament.

“I’m just super happy for my guys and it was a team effort this season,” Bradley-Bourbonnais head coach Greg Urban said. “The way they handled themselves on and off the field throughout the year, even though they lost, their heads were held high and they weren’t upset.

“They were just good teammates and good players throughout the whole year and that’s what got us as far we got, and so I’m super proud of them.”

