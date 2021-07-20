The same group of Bradley-Bourbonnais little-leaguers who won the 2019 state title are back and hoping to make a run to Williamsport, Pa., and this year’s Little League World Series after winning last week’s District 6 Tournament.
The Bradley-Bourbonnais 12-year-old All-Stars will host the Illinois Section 4 Tournament at Slater Field in Bourbonnais this week, kicking off first-round play at 8 p.m. Thursday against River Forest. The double-elimination tournament also includes Chicago teams Jackie Robinson West and Ridge Beverly and will conclude with a championship game at 6 p.m. Sunday.
The tournament’s winner will advance to the 12-year-old state tournament, the level the Bradley-Bourbonnais 11-year-olds reached after winning last week’s sectional. B-B will head to Moline on Saturday to play its first game at a time to be determined against an opponent to be determined.
The 10-year-old squad also will hit the road this weekend, playing in the state’s sectional tournament at 7:30 p.m. Friday in River Forest, with games at 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday against opponents to be determined.
