Bradley-Bourbonnais leaving Kankakee Holiday Tournament

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM CST /6 PM EST/ FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST /7 AM EST/ SATURDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. SNOW WILL BEGIN LATE FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND CONTINUE INTO FRIDAY EVENING. SNOWFALL IS EXPECTED TO BE MODERATE TO HEAVY AT ONSET, WITH RATES OF ONE HALF TO BRIEFLY ONE INCH PER HOUR IN THE EVENING. THE SNOW WILL CHANGE OVER TO SLEET AND FREEZING RAIN BY LATE FRIDAY EVENING BEFORE BECOMING ALL RAIN BY LATE FRIDAY NIGHT. TOTAL WET SNOW AND SLEET ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO TENTHS OF AN INCH POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST INDIANA AND EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST ILLINOIS. * WHEN...FROM 5 PM CST /6 PM EST/ FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST /7 AM EST/ SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT PORTIONS OF THE FRIDAY EVENING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A LULL IN PRECIPITATION IS EXPECTED SATURDAY MORNING BEFORE A STRONG COLD FRONT BRINGS RAPIDLY FALLING TEMPERATURES, SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS, AND STRONG WESTERLY WINDS GUSTS UP TO 45 SATURDAY AFTERNOON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR ILLINOIS CAN BE OBTAINED ON THE INTERNET AT WWW.GETTINGAROUNDILLINOIS.COM. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR INDIANA ARE AVAILABLE BY CALLING 18002617623. &&