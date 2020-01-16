Bradley-Bourbonnais leaving Kankakee Holiday Tournament

Ever since Alex Renchen began manning the sidelines at Kankakee in 1993, the current Bradley-Bourbonnais boys basketball coach has spent his holiday weekends coaching in the Kankakee Holiday Tournament.
But starting in 2020, Renchen and the Boilers will head south.
Through a tweet from the school's boys basketball Twitter page (@BBCHSBOYSHOOPS), the program announced they will be departing the KHT for the State Farm Classic in Bloomington.
Happy to announce next Christmas the Boilers will be playing at the State Farm Classic! 🔴⚫️🏀— BBCHSBOYSHOOPS (@BBCHSBOYSHOOPS) January 16, 2020
Renchen had too many memories to pick one favorite that stood out to him during more than 20 years of tournaments, but did know that he was excited for the new challenge that will await the Boilers in Bloomington.
"A fine memory is nine championship runs at the [Kankakee Holiday Tournament] and all the players from the BBCHS and Kankakee communities that made that happen," Renchen said. "(We're) excited for a new opportunity."
Kays coach Chris Pickett said that on one hand, he is sad to see the lone other local school in the tournament's maroon division go, but also understands the Boilers' move from a coach's perspective.
"Speaking from a [Kankakee School District] perspective, you don't want to see a local team leave because there's a relationship between the communities, the students and the players," Pickett said. "But from a coach's perspective, I get it. Bradley's state route has changed and a few of the teams in their sectional will be in Bloomington-Normal, so that may help prepare them for the IHSA playoffs."
This story will be updated.
Update: 6:46 p.m.
Kankakee athletic director said that Bradley-Bourbonnais athletic director Mike Kohl notified the school earlier Thursday about its intention to switch tournaments.
“Coach Kohl informed us that they decided to go to the State Farm Tournament," Wilcox said. "You wish they’d be in it, but at the same time, whatever the best is for each school and program is what you have to do.
"They’ll play in another tournament and the KHT will go on and be successful.”
Wilcox said the school and tournament committee will begin looking at potential replacement schools immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!